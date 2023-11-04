Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Working to Funnel Millions of Dollars to Gaza: 'Abhorrent'
The stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris is under a searing microscope after her social media campaigning caught the eye of a certain lawmaker.
To wit, Ella Emhoff, daughter of first gentleman Doug Emhoff and stepdaughter to Harris, was directly called out for a social media campaign raising millions of dollars to send to the Gaza Strip, which is politically controlled by Hamas.
Yes, the same Hamas that launched a barbaric invasion of Israel on Oct. 7, sparking a war that will doubtlessly get much bloodier before it gets any better.
Since that invasion, anti-Semitism has seen a sharp uptick in this country, with colleges in particular unmasking themselves as festering pools of bigotry — so much so that they’re becoming toxic to hiring law firms.
Despite all of this, Ella Emhoff took to her sizable social media following to help promote a curious cause, according to the New York Post.
In what appears to be a since-removed Instagram “promotion,” Emhoff helped push funds toward the Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund on her personal account.
Now, just to get this out of the way: Yes, helping children in need is a noble cause.
Nobody is arguing against that.
And looking at the Ohio-based nonprofit’s website, they certainly appear earnest enough.
On the home page, there’s even a scrolling carousel of images showing the humanitarian aid that they’re sending to Gaza.
Everything up to that point is totally fine. The issue is what happens after that aid arrives.
While some of it will (hopefully) surely go to assisting actual people in need, what assurances can anyone give that some (most?) won’t be appropriated by Hamas, which is — again — the bloodthirsty group that started all this.
That potential to further arm Hamas was not lost on New Jersey GOP Rep. Jeff Van Drew.
“It’s of tremendous concern and I find it abhorrent,” Van Drew said, according to the Post. “To be honest with you, I am kind of stunned by it. It’s disturbing to the maximum degree.”
Van Drew echoed similar sentiments in an Oct. 11 news release in which he denounced Hamas’ calls for a global Jihad against Jewish people.
“This latest escalation of hate is absolutely abhorrent and must be condemned universally in the strongest possible terms,” Van Drew said. “This call for violence endangers the lives of countless people worldwide at a time when the Jewish community is already faced with constant threats of terror.”
As one final point to hammer home just how callous this move is … Doug Emhoff? The second gentleman, and Ella’s father?
He’s Jewish.
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.