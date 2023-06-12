Kamala Harris Steps in for Biden as He Misses Event to Undergo Two-Day Procedure

Vice President Kamala Harris had to fill in for President Joe Biden during an event at the White House to celebrate college athletes after he underwent a routine dental procedure.

A root canal sidelined Biden on Sunday but his dentist said he would need another day to recover Monday after more work on the tooth.

In a memo dated Monday, Kevin O’Connor, D.O. offered details of an initial procure, which he said took place on Sunday.

Ed O’Keefe with CBS News obtained the memo, which was vague:

JUST IN: After experiencing “dental pain” on Sunday, @POTUS Biden is having a root canal at the White House today. No word yet on other details of the procedure. pic.twitter.com/Bl0KKRdDEK — Ed O’Keefe (@edokeefe) June 12, 2023

O’Connor wrote, “11 June, 2023, the President identified that he was experiencing some dental pain in his lower right premolar.”

The dentist continued, “Our Presidential Dental Team from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center was able to perform an examination, to include x-rays, in the White House Dental Operatory. They determined that endodontic treatment (root canal) was most appropriate. Initial root canal procedure was performed at the time, with a plan for specialized endodontal follow up in the near future.”

According to O’Connor, Biden “tolerated the procedure well.”

He added, “There were no complications. He is experiencing further discomfort this morning, which was anticipated. The endodontic specialty team from Walter Reed will complete the President’s root canal today, at the White House.”

As a result of the two-day root canal, Harris stepped in for Biden at College Athlete Day at the White House alongside her husband Doug Emhoff on Monday morning.

Harris addressed 1,000 male and female student-athletes from teams across three divisions in sports.

Those in attendance came from 47 teams from 19 sports.

“We have 47 teams representing 19 sports and all three NCAA divisions…You are leaders, you are role models and, of course, you are champions. Vice Pres. Harris hosts more than 1,000 student athletes for “first of its kind” White House celebration. https://t.co/DiiPe5hY3U pic.twitter.com/5AmRw6Zfxi — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) June 12, 2023

Harris did not comment on Biden’s absence at the event, an official White House transcript of her remarks shows.

O’Keefe later reported that the 25th Amendment was not temporarily invoked because Biden’s dental team opted to use a local anesthetic.

UPDATE: A White House spokeswoman says @POTUS Biden “is not going under anesthesia and 25th amendment will not be invoked.” — Ed O’Keefe (@edokeefe) June 12, 2023

Harris was granted presidential powers for a little more than an hour in December 2021.

Biden was put under by doctors during a colonoscopy as part of an annual physical.

CNN reported Harris was acting president for about one hour and 25 minutes.

