Kamala Harris Steps in for Biden as He Misses Event to Undergo Two-Day Procedure

 By Johnathan Jones  June 12, 2023 at 1:08pm
Vice President Kamala Harris had to fill in for President Joe Biden during an event at the White House to celebrate college athletes after he underwent a routine dental procedure.

A root canal sidelined Biden on Sunday but his dentist said he would need another day to recover Monday after more work on the tooth.

In a memo dated Monday, Kevin O’Connor, D.O. offered details of an initial procure, which he said took place on Sunday.

Ed O’Keefe with CBS News obtained the memo, which was vague:

O’Connor wrote, “11 June, 2023, the President identified that he was experiencing some dental pain in his lower right premolar.”

The dentist continued, “Our Presidential Dental Team from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center was able to perform an examination, to include x-rays, in the White House Dental Operatory. They determined that endodontic treatment (root canal) was most appropriate. Initial root canal procedure was performed at the time, with a plan for specialized endodontal follow up in the near future.”

According to O’Connor, Biden “tolerated the procedure well.”

Is Biden mentally competent enough to be president?

He added, “There were no complications. He is experiencing further discomfort this morning, which was anticipated. The endodontic specialty team from Walter Reed will complete the President’s root canal today, at the White House.”

As a result of the two-day root canal, Harris stepped in for Biden at College Athlete Day at the White House alongside her husband Doug Emhoff on Monday morning.

Harris addressed 1,000 male and female student-athletes from teams across three divisions in sports.

Those in attendance came from 47 teams from 19 sports.

Harris did not comment on Biden’s absence at the event, an official White House transcript of her remarks shows.

O’Keefe later reported that the 25th Amendment was not temporarily invoked because Biden’s dental team opted to use a local anesthetic.

Harris was granted presidential powers for a little more than an hour in December 2021.

Biden was put under by doctors during a colonoscopy as part of an annual physical.

CNN reported Harris was acting president for about one hour and 25 minutes.

Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




Conversation