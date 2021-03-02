Less than two months after being installed as vice president, Kamala Harris’ contrived image as a champion for women is crumbling — and what’s beneath the surface should be a sobering wakeup call for all Americans.

While the sexual harassment scandal of New York’s Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo snowballs as new accusers pile up, Harris still hasn’t said a single word to condemn or even acknowledge the incident.

Her silence is especially deafening because many liberal women consider her a role model of female empowerment.

Other top Democrats, including Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and two-time failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, both issued statements offering their support for the accusers.

Meanwhile, Harris is nowhere to be seen (or heard). All she had to do was have her PR team issue a boilerplate statement, and she didn’t even do that.

TRENDING: Pelosi Teaming Up with Cuomo for a Message on Sexual Assault Doesn't Look So Good Now

Her deafening silence as the Cuomo scandal erupts is especially shocking because Harris shot to fame in 2017 (when she was a little-known junior senator) by viciously attacking Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his televised Supreme Court confirmation hearings.

At the time, Kavanaugh was being smeared with dubious, 11th hour sexual misconduct claims dating back to his high school days. Despite the lack of credible, contemporaneous claims, Harris immediately sided with Kavanaugh’s accusers in a naked bid to derail his confirmation.

Harris was similarly ferocious during the Democratic primary race when she was competing against then-former Vice President Joe Biden.

At the time, Biden was under fire for his well-documented history of inappropriately touching, kissing and sniffing women and little girls.

In April 2019, Harris essentially called Biden a predator by saying she believed his numerous accusers (including his former senatorial aide Tara Reade, who had accused Biden of sexual assault).

“I believe them and I respect them being able to tell their story and having the courage to do it,” Harris said.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), who is now being considered as a VP pick for Joe Biden, said the following about Biden’s accusers last April: “I believe them and I respect them being able to tell their story and having the courage to do it” Does she believe Tara Reade? pic.twitter.com/A1Asfx5kqB — Kingsley Cortes (@KingsleyCortes) April 27, 2020

Three women have now accused Cuomo of sexual harassment. Meanwhile, Harris says nothing even though as vice president, she’s the most powerful woman in the United States.

RELATED: Watch: VP Harris Squirms When Hit with Simple Question on Opening Schools

But her silence and refusal to support credible victims isn’t surprising if you consider her shady past.

In December 2018, a longtime top aide of then-senator Harris named Larry Wallace resigned amid revelations that her office had paid $400,000 to settle an explosive sexual harassment lawsuit brought by his former assistant, Danielle Hartley.

Hartley filed her lawsuit in December 2016 when Harris was the attorney general of California.

REMINDER: Longtime aide to Sen. Kamala Harris resigns after $400,000 sexual harassment settlement surfaces #DemDebate https://t.co/4uBuYnS3bh via @usatoday — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 1, 2019

Despite these troubling claims, Harris brought Wallace with her to Washington when she became a senator. And he only resigned in December 2018, when the lawsuit settlement went public.

Like many in the Washington swamp, Kamala Harris is an opportunist who won’t squander any political capital unless it can help her in some way.

Do you think Kamala Harris should condemn Andrew Cuomo? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 97% (29 Votes) 3% (1 Votes)

Condemning the flailing Cuomo — whose political future now appears bleak — won’t do anything for her, which explains her silence.

Harris has exhibited similar self-serving opportunism throughout her career. While the Democrat markets herself as a champion for civil rights, she did nothing to advance criminal justice reform when she was the attorney general of California from 2011 to 2017.

In September 2019, during the third Democratic primary debate, moderator Linsey Davis of ABC News destroyed Harris by confronting her about her atrocious record on justice issues.

“[Your criminal-justice reform plan] does contradict some of your prior positions,” Davis said. “Among them, you used to oppose the legalization of marijuana. Now you don’t. You used to oppose outside investigations of police shootings. Now you don’t.”

Davis continued: “You said that you’ve changed on these and other things because you were, ‘swimming against the current and thankfully, the currents have changed.’ But when you had the power, why didn’t you try to affect change then?”

The audience erupted into applause when Davis steamrolled Harris with her pointed questions.

“When you had the power, why didn’t you try to affect change then?” @LinseyDavis asks Sen. Kamala Harris about her record as a prosecutor. Harris: “I’m glad you asked me this question and there have been many distortions of my record” https://t.co/T37EaVOvlU #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/tDAPYH5p6M — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) September 13, 2019

Former Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard also slam-dunked Harris’ abysmal record on criminal justice in July 2019.

What all this underscores is that Harris is a self-serving opportunist who evidently could not care less about anyone else — unless it advances her interests.

Note to Biden: Sleep with one eye open, because you never know when Harris might turn on you.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.