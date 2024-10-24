Kamala Harris Struggles for Words, Biden-Style, as She Attempts to Play It Both Ways on Immigration

Vice President Kamala Harris cannot seem to understand that every time she opens her mouth, her chances of winning on election day go down.

On Tuesday, Harris spoke with Telemundo journalist Julio Vaqueiro from the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C., with the interview being posted to YouTube on Wednesday.

As the topic of immigration will continue to be thrown to Harris, you would imagine she is now well versed in maneuvering all questions relating to her massive failure to protect our southern border and stem the tide of illegal immigrants pouring in. But, this is Harris we are talking about.

Specifically, Vaquiero asked Harris about her trip to the southern border via Douglas, Arizona, in late September and her claim to crack down on border security.

“On that first trip you did as the Democratic nominee to Arizona, you said you will be tough on immigration. How does that look like?” he asked.

Harris gave one answer about cracking down on illegal immigration only to reverse course in the most embarrassingly incoherent manner possible in trying to talk about how great immigration actually is.

As is often the case, she says whatever she needs to, whenever she needs to.

Harris answered with all her usual talking points about working as a prosecutor going after cartels while blaming former President Donald Trump — who is not in office like she currently is — for ongoing failures at the border.

That’s when Vaquiero follows up with a question that causes Harris’ brain to short-circuit.

“I think my question is, right now we’re talking about border security, and there’s nobody, no Democrat talking about pathway to citizenship and immigration relief and the benefits that migrants bring to this country,” he said through her interruptions.

She struggled changing course from a tough on immigration candidate to one who embraces it openly.

“There’s no question migrants bring, America is a country that was built in part by immigrants,” she stammered out.

Grammar issues aside, yes, that’s an actual quote from a major American party’s presidential nominee.

When Vaquiero brought up mass deportations, as this is on the table in any discussions about border security, she was visibly in pain to concoct an answer after being put on the spot.

“We need… smart, human, immigration policy in America that includes a pathway to citizenship, putting more resources at the border in terms of security, honoring America’s history as a country of immigrants, not vilifying people who are fleeing harm, but instead creating an orderly system for them to actually be able to make their case,” she told him frantically.

Harris is going to be tough on immigration, but also not tough. Got it.

As usual, she uses long winded rhetoric and talking points in place of articulating actual policy.

This is one of her worst exchanges on one of her biggest failures as vice president.

Viewers cannot discern a policy position from this interview because one does not exist.

Harris wants power. That is her only true position.

She will say anything she needs to in order to obtain it.

