Kamala Harris Suffers Humiliating Loss After Union Rejects Her, Decides She's Not Worthy of Their Support

In a victory for former Republican President Donald Trump and a defeat for Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters union announced Wednesday it will not be endorsing a candidate for president this election cycle.

The Teamsters — which represents truck drivers, railroad employees, and a wide range of other workers — endorsed Democrats Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton over Trump in the 2020 and 2016 elections, respectively, The New York Times reported.

The union also backed both of Barack Obama’s runs in 2008 and 2012.

The Teamsters have supported some Republican presidential candidates in the past, including Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush in the 1980s. The last time it did not endorse a candidate in the presidential race was 1996, according to The Hill.

In a Wednesday statement, Teamsters President Sean O’Brien said, “The Teamsters thank all candidates for meeting with members face-to-face during our unprecedented roundtables.

“Unfortunately, neither major candidate was able to make serious commitments to our union to ensure the interests of working people are always put before Big Business. We sought commitments from both Trump and Harris not to interfere in critical union campaigns or core Teamsters industries — and to honor our members’ right to strike — but were unable to secure those pledges,” he added.

In a post earlier in the day on X, O’Brien explained, “For the past year, the Teamsters Union has pledged to conduct the most inclusive, democratic, and transparent Presidential endorsement process in the history of our 121-year-old organization — and today we are delivering on that promise to our members.”

TEAMSTERS RELEASE PRESIDENTIAL ENDORSEMENT POLLING DATA “For the past year, the Teamsters Union has pledged to conduct the most inclusive, democratic, and transparent Presidential endorsement process in the history of our 121-year-old organization—and today we are delivering on… pic.twitter.com/CnFNN9uosx — Teamsters (@Teamsters) September 18, 2024

“Our members are the union, and their voices and opinions must be at the forefront of everything the Teamsters do. Our final decision around a possible Presidential endorsement will not be made lightly, but you can be sure it will be driven directly by our diverse membership,” O’Brien continued.

The post also included polling showing its members strongly back Trump.

An “electronic member poll” showed Trump beating Harris, 60 percent to 34 percent, while in a “research phone poll” Trump topped Harris, 58 percent to 31 percent.

Trump campaign press secretary Karoline Levitt said in response to Wednesday’s announcement, “While the Teamsters Executive Board is making no formal endorsement, the hardworking members of the Teamsters have been loud and clear — they want President Trump back in the White House!

“These hardworking men and women are the backbone of America, and President Trump will strongly stand up for them when he’s back in the White House.”

The Times reported that Trump had been wooing O’Brien for months, including inviting him to the 45th president’s Mar-a-Lago, Florida, estate and granting him his wish for a prime-time speaking spot at the Republican National Convention in July.

O’Brien was the first Teamsters president to ever address a GOP convention.

There he said, “One thing is clear, President Trump is a candidate who is not afraid of hearing from new, loud and often critical voices.”

Teamsters President Sean O’Brien, during his RNC speech, says “one thing is clear” about Donald Trump: “I think we all can agree, whether people like him or they don’t like him, in light of what happened to him on Saturday, he has proven to be one tough SOB.” pic.twitter.com/pSCfvEbr4a — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 16, 2024

“I think we all can agree, whether people like him or they don’t like him, in light of what happened to him on Saturday [with the assassination attempt], he has proven to be one tough SOB,” O’Brien added.

Trump in his career as a real estate developer certainly dealt extensively with unions.

Harris had met with O’Brien and other Teamster representatives on Monday to try to win the union’s endorsement, but she was obviously unsuccessful.

Score the Teamsters’ decision not to endorse as a definite win for Trump and a defeat for Harris.

