Share
Commentary
On Wednesday, the Teamsters union announced it would not endorse either former President Donald Trump, left, or Vice President Kamala Harris, right, in the 2024 election.
Commentary
On Wednesday, the Teamsters union announced it would not endorse either former President Donald Trump, left, or Vice President Kamala Harris, right, in the 2024 election. (Scott Olson / Getty Images ; Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

Kamala Harris Suffers Humiliating Loss After Union Rejects Her, Decides She's Not Worthy of Their Support

 By Randy DeSoto  September 18, 2024 at 3:02pm
Share

In a victory for former Republican President Donald Trump and a defeat for Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters union announced Wednesday it will not be endorsing a candidate for president this election cycle.

The Teamsters — which represents truck drivers, railroad employees, and a wide range of other workers — endorsed Democrats Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton over Trump in the 2020 and 2016 elections, respectively, The New York Times reported.

The union also backed both of Barack Obama’s runs in 2008 and 2012.

The Teamsters have supported some Republican presidential candidates in the past, including Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush in the 1980s. The last time it did not endorse a candidate in the presidential race was 1996, according to The Hill.

In a Wednesday statement, Teamsters President Sean O’Brien said, “The Teamsters thank all candidates for meeting with members face-to-face during our unprecedented roundtables.

Trending:
Watch: CNN Host Forced to Call Out Kamala Harris Live on Air, Fact-Checks Her in Front of Chaotic Panel

“Unfortunately, neither major candidate was able to make serious commitments to our union to ensure the interests of working people are always put before Big Business. We sought commitments from both Trump and Harris not to interfere in critical union campaigns or core Teamsters industries — and to honor our members’ right to strike — but were unable to secure those pledges,” he added.

In a post earlier in the day on X, O’Brien explained, “For the past year, the Teamsters Union has pledged to conduct the most inclusive, democratic, and transparent Presidential endorsement process in the history of our 121-year-old organization — and today we are delivering on that promise to our members.”

Will Kamala Harris lose?

“Our members are the union, and their voices and opinions must be at the forefront of everything the Teamsters do. Our final decision around a possible Presidential endorsement will not be made lightly, but you can be sure it will be driven directly by our diverse membership,” O’Brien continued.

The post also included polling showing its members strongly back Trump.

An “electronic member poll” showed Trump beating Harris, 60 percent to 34 percent, while in a “research phone poll” Trump topped Harris, 58 percent to 31 percent.

Trump campaign press secretary Karoline Levitt said in response to Wednesday’s announcement, “While the Teamsters Executive Board is making no formal endorsement, the hardworking members of the Teamsters have been loud and clear — they want President Trump back in the White House!

“These hardworking men and women are the backbone of America, and President Trump will strongly stand up for them when he’s back in the White House.”

Related:
Hollywood Hates You: All-Star Cast of Popular Show Reportedly Reunite Just to Stump for Harris and Walz

The Times reported that Trump had been wooing O’Brien for months, including inviting him to the 45th president’s Mar-a-Lago, Florida, estate and granting him his wish for a prime-time speaking spot at the Republican National Convention in July.

O’Brien was the first Teamsters president to ever address a GOP convention.

There he said, “One thing is clear, President Trump is a candidate who is not afraid of hearing from new, loud and often critical voices.”

“I think we all can agree, whether people like him or they don’t like him, in light of what happened to him on Saturday [with the assassination attempt], he has proven to be one tough SOB,” O’Brien added.

Trump in his career as a real estate developer certainly dealt extensively with unions.

Harris had met with O’Brien and other Teamster representatives on Monday to try to win the union’s endorsement, but she was obviously unsuccessful.

Score the Teamsters’ decision not to endorse as a definite win for Trump and a defeat for Harris.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Kamala Harris Suffers Humiliating Loss After Union Rejects Her, Decides She's Not Worthy of Their Support
Watch: CNN Host Forced to Call Out Kamala Harris Live on Air, Fact-Checks Her in Front of Chaotic Panel
Federal Raid of Disgraced Rap Star's Mansion Turned Up Weapons, Other Disturbing Items: Report
Rock Band Announces Hiatus After Ugly On-Stage Altercation, Cites 'Mental Health Difficulties'
Golf Partner Details Trump's Instant Reaction to Hearing Shots: 'I Wish the Whole Country Could Have Witnessed What Happened'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation