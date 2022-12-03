Kamala Harris Suffers Major Loss, Second Staffer in Weeks to Depart from Office

Vice President Kamala Harris is losing another staffer.

Harris communications director Jamal Simmons is planning on leaving his role with the Vice President’s office next month, according to a Friday Politico report.

“Working for Vice President Harris has been an honor and a privilege,” Simmons said of his departure in a statement provided to Politico.

“I’m so thankful for the confidence she put in me and I will miss this fantastic team more than anything.”

The communications aide had served under the Vice President for roughly a year.

Anita Dunn, an advisor to President Joe Biden, hailed Simmons’ service in a statement to Politico following the resignation.

“Jamal has been a great partner in the vice president’s office and he is a talented member of our White House communications team,” Dunn said of the Democratic operative.

“He has been a vital driver in communicating the work of the vice president and our shared White House agenda during a very critical year, culminating in history-defying results.”

Simmons is the second vice presidential staffer to quit working for Harris in as many weeks.

Josh Hsu, Harris’ chief legal advisor, announced that he intends to depart his job by the end of the year in late November.

Hsu played a significant role as a member of Harris’s staff, but most notably helped to get President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee, Ketanji Brown Jackson, confirmed.

High turnover among Harris’ staff has spurred questions over the environment of the Vice President’s office.

Three of Harris’ former staffers departed her office earlier this year following anonymous claims of a toxic workplace and bullying surrounding Harris.

One anonymous former staffer didn’t hold back.

“With Kamala you have to put up with a constant amount of soul-destroying criticism and also her own lack of confidence,” the former staffer told The Washington Post, going so far as to call the Vice President a bully.

“So you’re constantly sort of propping up a bully and it’s not really clear why.”

Other anonymous Harris staffers have identified an abusive workplace culture surrounding the Vice President.

“It’s not a healthy environment and people often feel mistreated. It’s not a place where people feel supported but a place where people feel treated like s***,” an insider told Politico in 2021.

