Kamala Harris to Team Up with Radical Senate Candidate Abdul El-Sayed in Apparent Sign of Intent

You haven’t seen the last of former Vice President Kamala Harris.

The 2024 Democratic nominee — never forget that this woman was installed and did not win a primary — plans to make an appearance next week alongside Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic nominee for Michigan’s Senate seat.

Politico reported comments by El-Sayed on Wednesday indicating his optimism about her presence. “I’m just really looking forward to having her here, and she is somebody who so many folks in communities like Detroit look up to as an inspirational leader,” he said.

“I’m grateful that she’s coming in and having conversations about what it takes to get the turnout up, so that we can get on to working on some of these issues in the U.S. Senate.”

What potential lawmaker El-Sayed sees in Harris remains in question.

Politico noted that the duo is planning a roundtable on infant and maternal mortality rates among black Americans. But the question remains for the El-Sayed camp — what does this do for him?

Harris has precisely zero achievements to stand on from her time as vice president.

Kamala Harris be the Democratic nominee in 2028? Yes No

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She failed at the border.

She failed in Afghanistan.

Listening to her speak, she failed in her high school English class.

The Harris brand is an incoherent, unremarkable mess.

Republicans may come to see this as a positive development for Mike Rogers, their candidate in Michigan.

For Harris herself, bolstering her public profile again could mean she is planning a presidential run in 2028.

From her side, this could prove harmful in associating with El-Sayed and could isolate more moderate voters.

But it would help her with the far left.

Harris’ 2024 donors may not be lining up like they used to. LinkedIn co-founder and billionaire Reid Hoffman, known for being a Democrat megadonor, said another Harris run would present a “very challenging path,” per Fox News.

Before anyone starts thinking Hoffman miraculously woke up to the dumpster fire that is the Democrats’ brand, in a completely ridiculous and almost laughable follow-up, he called New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez “pragmatic,” saying, “I think she’s much more pragmatic than people give her credit for.”

Whether it be Harris or AOC, the Democrats still do not have a viable alternative for Vice President J.D. Vance or Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Of course, that doesn’t rule out victory. It just means it would bring someone without a shred of competency to the White House without a clear vision for the country beyond “President Donald Trump is bad.”

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