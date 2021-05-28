News
News

Kamala Harris Tells Naval Academy Graduates That the US Is Entering 'a New Age'

Erin Coates May 28, 2021 at 12:03pm

Vice President Kamala Harris told U.S. Naval Academy graduates that the country is entering “a new age” after COVID-19 in her keynote speech delivered Friday in Annapolis, Maryland.

“Well, Midshipmen, we are now entering the next era,” the former California Democratic senator said, according to Fox News.

“A new age, a new epoch, with its own tests, with its own challenges, and with its own opportunities.”

Harris was the first woman to give the keynote speech at the 175-year-old institution, The Associated Press reported.

She noted that the coronavirus pandemic “accelerated our world” into a new era.

Trending:
Biden Gets Lost Reading His Notes: 'But, Uh, There's, You know, There's to Be, You Know, Beginning, Uh, This Effort'

“The global pandemic has accelerated what was happening before, and it has accelerated our world into a new era,” Harris said. “It has forever impacted our world. It has forever influenced our perspective.”

“And if we weren’t clear before, we know now: Our world is interconnected. Our world is interdependent, and our world is fragile.”

Harris cited the cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline and its impact on the East Coast gas supply as a “warning shot” for what the graduates could face during their careers.

“In fact, there have been many warning shots, so we must defend our nation against these threats,” she said.

Do you agree with Harris?

“And at the same time we must make advances in things that you’ve been learning — things like quantum computing and artificial intelligence and robotics and things that will put our nation at a strategic advantage.”

The vice president told the 1,084 graduates that climate change is “a very real threat to our national security.”

“And I look at you and I know you are among the experts who will navigate and mitigate this threat. You are ocean engineers who will help navigate ships through thinning ice,” she said, according to Fox.

“You are mechanical engineers who will help reinforce sinking bases. You are electrical engineers who will soon help convert solar and wind energy into power, convert solar and wind energy into combat power.”

About 28 percent of the graduating class are women, and the graduates included 784 Navy ensigns and 274 Marines as 2nd lieutenants, the AP reported.

Related:
If Trump Were to Run In 2024, New Poll Shows He Would Dominate the Race

Harris told the graduates that “the American people are depending on you.”

“We saw this during COVID-19 when Americans watched how members of our military helped vaccinate our nation, because you know biological threats like pandemics and infectious diseases are yet another threat in this era,” she said.

The graduation was held in person at the Navy-Marine Corps Stadium in Annapolis a year after the ceremony was held virtually for the first time ever due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith




DHS Secretary Gives Timetable for When Air Travel Mask Mandate Will End
White House Announces Sanctions Against Belarus for Forced Landing of Passenger Plane
Kamala Harris Tells Naval Academy Graduates That the US Is Entering 'a New Age'
Report: Biden's $6 Trillion Budget Calls for Controversial Retroactive Tax Increase
Trump Supporter Handcuffed, Kicked Out of Yankee Stadium for Displaying 'Trump Won' Banner
See more...

Conversation