Sen. Kamala Harris claims to be on the side of women, but the Democratic vice presidential candidate’s latest statements clearly suggest otherwise.

The left’s narrative du jour is that police violence against black people is a widespread problem, even though evidence suggests that systemic police racism is a myth.

The left’s martyr of the moment is Jacob Blake, who was shot and paralyzed by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Aug. 23.

Harris visited the state Monday and spoke with Blake and his family.

“Sen. Harris had an inspirational and uplifting one-hour visit with Jacob Blake, Jr. and his family today,” Blake’s legal team said in a statement afterward. “She spoke individually with each family member about how they were handling the trauma and urged them to take care of their physical and mental health.

TRENDING: Police Officer Dies After Being Shot While Attempting To Arrest Assault Suspect

“In a moving moment, Jacob Jr. told Sen. Harris that he was proud of her, and the senator told Jacob that she was also proud of him and how he is working through is pain. Jacob Jr. assured her that he was not going to give up on life for the sake of his children.

“Sen. Harris also discussed the policy changes that she and Vice President Biden will seek, including the Justice in Policing Act and implicit bias training, to make things better for all Americans. She encouraged them to continue to use their voices even through their pain to help America make progress to end systemic racism.”

Sen. @KamalaHarris met with the family of #JacobBlake today, who joined by phone from his hospital bed. The family’s legal team released the following statement about the one-hour visit. #JusticeForJacobBlake pic.twitter.com/TQ7io0Clhe — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) September 7, 2020



It is difficult to believe that Harris truly supports police reform when she, along with all but two of her fellow Democratic senators, blocked South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott’s police reform bill earlier this year.

Do you believe Harris is right to be "proud" of Blake? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 1% (11 Votes) 99% (831 Votes)

Scott, a black Republican, argued that the Democrats blocked his bill not because of its content but because of who was offering it.

More alarming, however, is Harris’ reported assertion that she is “proud” of Blake.

Blake was shot in the back seven times after he fought with police, resisted stun guns, walked around his vehicle, opened the door and reached inside, all while ignoring commands from the officers. After police shot him, they found a knife on the floorboard of the vehicle.

Importantly, the officers were on the scene because they were called by a woman Blake allegedly sexually assaulted. The shooting occurred outside the woman’s residence.

According to the New York Post, the woman, whose name has not been released, told police she was asleep May 3 when Blake entered her room around 6 a.m. and said, “I want my s—.” His victim alleges that he then digitally violated her, sniffed his fingers and told her, “Smells like you’ve been with other men.”

RELATED: Man Who Allegedly Said He 'Felt Compelled' To Kill a White Person Suspected of Beating White Cellmate to Death

That’s heinous.

In July, Blake was charged with felony sexual assault, trespassing and domestic abuse in the incident, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

A month later, he allegedly violated a restraining order that was in place when he went to the woman’s home, which led her to call 911.

It’s difficult to find something to be proud of in Blake’s behavior.

Megyn Kelly summed it up well:

PROUD of him? He’s accused of breaking into a sleeping woman’s house, sexually assaulting her, humiliating her & later returning to harass her. Then the cops she called for help say he resisted arrest, assaulted them & went for his knife. How about a word for his victim, Senator? https://t.co/IryYbPAuf6 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) September 8, 2020

The left’s support for Blake should be the final nail in the coffin for the #MeToo movement. The left claims to “believe all women” but has all but ignored Blake’s alleged victim.

Harris insinuated Brett Kavanaugh was a vicious rapist during the Senate confirmation hearings for his Supreme Court nomination, based on unsubstantiated 35-year-old allegations. Now, a sexual assault victim called the police the day she was attacked, and Harris has nothing but praise for her alleged attacker.

This is far from the first example of Harris’ #MeToo hypocrisy.

Earlier this year, when former Biden staffer Tara Reade accused the former vice president of sexually assaulting her back in 1993, Harris claimed she believed Reade — but she then went on to accept a position as Biden’s running mate, proving either that she doesn’t care that her potential boss sexually assaulted someone or that she was lying about believing Reade in the first place.

None of this is meant to suggest that Blake deserved to be shot. Rather, it shows the moral hypocrisy of the left, which will hail an alleged sexual abuser as a hero because it forwards its current narrative.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.