Kamala Harris Tries to Play the Victim Regarding Her Infamous Laugh, But Completely Misses the More Important Point

The laugh is really the least of her worries.

Vice President Kamala Harris, the second most public face of President Joe Biden’s abysmal administration, took to the syndicated “The Drew Barrymore Show” in an interview set to air Monday to help make the pitch for a second Biden term in office.

It would almost be funny — if it weren’t so catastrophic for the country.

In a segment publicized on the show’s Instagram account, show host Drew Barrymore (the hard-hitting interviewer probably best known of late for dropping to her knees before Bud Light drag queen Dylan Mulvaney) asked Harris about the trials and tribulations of being the first woman to be a heartbeat from the presidency.

Harris, who has somehow managed to score a job approval rating even lower than her boss (42 percent for Biden versus 40 percent for Harris, according to a Monmouth University poll released Wednesday) has apparently concluded her big problem is how she laughs.

KAMALA: “Apparently, some people love to talk about the way I laugh” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/YzCrOKZjub — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 28, 2024

“You were asking me earlier about what it means to be, like, the first woman,” Harris said in a clip posted to Instagram. “And you know, it’s funny because people still gotta get used to this, right?

“I mean, my staff, for example, sometimes they’ll show me little things that just amuse me. Like, apparently, some people love to talk about the way I laugh.”

“Oh, yes. I love your laugh,” Barrymore jumped in.

No, she doesn’t love the vice president’s laugh (although she certainly seemed to love something about Harris, considering how close she was on the couch).

No one loves the vice president’s laugh — the same way no one loves the sounds of forks scraping teeth, grinding gears, or dentist drills next to their ears.

(She might not hate Harris’ laugh. She might be mildly indifferent to it or find it almost amusing. But saying she loves it is a lie, pure and simple.)

In fact, a CNN piece last week that was otherwise just bubbling with mainstream media enthusiasm about the role Harris is playing in the Biden re-election campaign almost went out of its way to cite Harris’ laugh as an irritant.

But when it comes to Kamala Harris, constant cackling is almost beside the point.

She’s the No. 2 officer in an administration that is, to put it bluntly, a threat to pretty much everything that makes the United States the greatest country in the world — and what decent human beings hold dear.

The utter lawlessness of the administration she serves — from the disaster on the southern border, to the constitutionally contemptible effort to put taxpayers on the hook for private student loans, to its turning on Israeli allies to coddle violent, virulently anti-American, Jew-hating leftists — is a daily affront to any thinking American who reveres the principles of law, property rights and human equality.

On a more basic level, the Biden-Harris administration has taken an economy that was humming under former President Donald Trump, with low unemployment and virtually non-existent inflation (1.4 percent in 2020, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics), and turned it into a basket case that invokes memories of Jimmy Carter and the late 1970s (or the Weimar Republic of the 1920s).

Meanwhile, the same administration and its political party are warping the nation’s legal system from the local to the federal level in nakedly partisan prosecutions of the country’s leading opposition figure.

Former President Donald Trump, instead of campaigning for the November election, is forced to defend himself against spurious criminal charges in a New York courtroom.

In short, millions of Americans have millions of reasons to loath the current administration — and just as many reasons to loath Kamala Harris in her current position.

Every American old enough to remember the 2020 election — regardless of party — knows good and well why Harris was chosen as Joe Biden’s running mate. And it wasn’t because she got her boost in California politics by having a relationship with political power broker Willie Brown, or her stints as California attorney general or United States senator, or even her 2020 campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination that folded before a single vote was cast.

Harris is the vice president because she checked the Democratic boxes of being black and being a woman at a time when Biden needed to have both to appease the leftists of his increasingly leftist party and win the presidency.

That presidency has been a disaster. Kamala Harris has been a key part of that.

Since both Biden and Trump have locked up their parties’ nominations, the November election is almost certain to be a rematch of the 2020 race, this time with the records of both men available for easy comparison.

Americans looking at the state of the country and the world in 2024 next to the Trump years prior to the COVID pandemic can see clearly that one party means peace and prosperity, the other means economic uproar and weakness on the global stage, and the kind of cultural insanity that pretends men like Dylan Mulvaney have been women all the time.

And if American voters do that, even in a poisonous environment of establishment and social media bias, the better outcome is obvious.

And Kamala Harris’ laugh should be the least of her worries.

