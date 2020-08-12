SECTIONS
Kamala Harris VP Pick Causing Serious Rift Among Democrats

California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris speaks on April 27, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada.Ethan Miller / Getty ImagesCalifornia Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris speaks on April 27, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller / Getty Images)

By Johnathan Jones
Published August 12, 2020 at 7:48am
Former Vice President Joe Biden’s selection of Sen. California as his running mate is already creating tension among some Democrats.

Biden, the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee, announced Harris as his vice presidential pick Tuesday afternoon, ending weeks of speculation about who he would choose.

CNN’s Chris Cillizza theorized that Biden chose the California Democrat because she checks off all the right boxes: She has already been vetted, she’s experienced, she’s younger than him and she’s a woman of color.

Due to these factors and others, she is considered by some as a safe and logical pick for Biden.

But not all Democrats agree Harris was the right choice.

With so many political landmines for Democrats to navigate amid a political environment which is racially charged and increasingly hostile to law enforcement, Harris has a background which complicates the situation.

Harris’ track record as a longtime prosecutor (she was attorney general of California before being elected to the Senate in 2016, and served as San Francisco district attorney before that) troubles one of the former top aides to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign.

Sanders himself praised Biden for picking Harris:

But Briahna Joy Gray, his campaign’s former national press secretary, lashed out at the Biden/Harris ticket.

“We are in the midst of the largest protest movement in American history, the subject of which is excessive policing, and the Democratic Party chose a ‘top cop’ and the author of the Joe Biden crime bill to save us from Trump,” she wrote on Twitter.

“The contempt for the base is, wow,” she added.

Other Democrats also took to Twitter to criticize Biden’s decision to pick Harris.

“Well, there you have it,” progressive reporter Jordan Chariton tweeted. Biden “gives the middle finger to progressives, #BlackLivesMatter protesters, and black voters under the age of 50.”

Other liberals expressed similar sentiments:

While many Democrats are criticizing Harris, others are praising her as a wise pick for Biden.

Former President Barack Obama was among the latter:

“I’ve known Senator @KamalaHarris for a long time. She is more than prepared for the job. She’s spent her career defending our Constitution and fighting for folks who need a fair shake. This is a good day for our country. Now let’s go win this thing,” he tweeted.

In a statement, Obama added: “Choosing a vice president is the first important decision a president makes.

“When you’re in the Oval Office, weighing the toughest issues, and the choice you make will affect the lives and livelihoods of the entire country — you need someone with you who’s got the judgment and the character to make the right call.”

“Joe Biden nailed this decision. By choosing Senator Kamala Harris as America’s next vice president, he’s underscored his own judgment and character,” he added.

“Reality shows us that these attributes are not optional in a president. They’re requirements of the job. And now Joe has an ideal partner to help him tackle the very real challenges America faces right now and in the years ahead.”

Johnathan Jones
Johnathan has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.
