Kamala Harris Whisked Out of White House After Testing Positive for COVID

Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for COVID 19 on Tuesday, leading her to be rushed from the White House.

In January 2021, Harris completed a two-dose Moderna vaccine, according to CNN. She had a booster shot in October and another on April 1.

“Today, Vice President Harris tested positive for Covid-19 on rapid and PCR tests. She has exhibited no symptoms, will isolate and continue to work from the vice president’s residence,” Kirsten Allen, Harris’ press secretary, said in a statement.

Harris “has not been a close contact to the President or First Lady due to their respective recent travel schedules. She will follow CDC guidelines and the advice of her physicians. The Vice President will return to the White House when she tests negative,” Allen said.

🚨Kamala Harris has Covid. Another “vaccine” success story!! 🙄 — Tim Swain (@SwainForSenate) April 26, 2022

Harris was tested Tuesday upon arrival at the White House for an intelligence briefing.

When her rapid test proved positive, she was given a PCR test. After that was positive, she quickly left the White House to return to the vice president’s official residence at the Naval Observatory.

Harris last saw President Joe Biden on April 18 before departing on a trip to California, from which she returned Monday night.



The White House did not release any list of close contacts Harris made during her recent trip.

Positive tests have sprouted in the top ranks of Democratic leaders this spring, according to The New York Times.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo all tested positive this month.

Jamal Simmons, the communications director for Harris, attended a Gridiron Club dinner at which several people were infected with the coronavirus and tested positive afterward.

In the midst of this, the announcement that Harris is infected focuses concerns on the potential impact of the virus on Biden, who is 79.

In March, Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, tested positive for COVID-19, according to ABC News. At the time, he said his symptoms were mild.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki and principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre each tested positive for COVID-19 at separate times last month.

Also on Tuesday, Democratic Sens. Chris Murphy of Connecticut and Ron Wyden of Oregon announced they had also tested positive for the virus, according to ABC News.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.