Kamala Harris Latches On to State of the Union for Her Own Benefit

Presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris announced she is giving a speech before President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address Tuesday evening.

Harris’ speech will be livestreamed on Facebook starting at 7:45 p.m. EST, she announced on Twitter Tuesday. Trump’s speech is at 9 p.m EST.

“It’s critical we speak truth to the American people during this inflection moment in our country’s history,” Harris wrote on her Senate Twitter account Tuesday.

NEWS: I’m delivering remarks tonight on Facebook Live ahead of the President’s State of the Union Address. It’s critical we speak truth to the American people during this inflection moment in our country’s history. Tune in at approximately 7:45PM ET –> https://t.co/J944ScCiVq — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) February 5, 2019

TRENDING: Watch: Trump Brings SOTU Guest to Tears with Touching Tribute

Harris’ prebuttal will also precede the official Democratic response delivered by onetime Georgia governor hopeful Stacey Abrams.

Many on the left accused Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders of stealing Abrams’ thunder by announcing his own rebuttal to the State of the Union.

“Why is he talking over the black woman our party chose to speak for us?” author Amy Siskind wrote on Twitter Monday.

Why is he talking over the black woman our party chose to speak for us? https://t.co/wsn8G3EMwh — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) February 4, 2019

Do you think Sen. Harris will be the Democratic presidential nominee in 2020? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Sanders is expected to run for president in 2020.

That brings the number of State of the Union responses from the left to four: Harris, Abrams, Sanders and California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, who is delivering a Spanish-language rebuttal.

Harris had praised Becerra ahead of his speech.

“California’s own Attorney General Xavier Becerra is a tireless voice for justice and has stood up for our values every single day since this president took office,” she wrote on Twitter Monday.

RELATED: Kamala Harris Gets Criticized for Her SOTU ‘Prebuttal’

“His Spanish-language State of the Union response tomorrow will be a strong message for progress and our future.”

California’s own Attorney General @XavierBecerra is a tireless voice for justice and has stood up for our values every single day since this president took office. His Spanish-language State of the Union response tomorrow will be a strong message for progress and our future. https://t.co/iHDDzspK3m — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) February 4, 2019

Harris provided a link to her Senate Facebook page in her tweet announcing the streamed response.

Trump said on Thursday that he hopes Abrams does a “good job” with the Democrats’ response to his State of the Union address next Tuesday.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.