Kamala Harris Will Seek 2020 Democratic Nomination, Sources Say

2019 may just be starting, but the 2020 election season is in full swing as Sen. Kamala Harris has decided to throw her hat into the ring to be the 2020 presidential nominee for the Democratic Party.

Sources tell KCBS that the senator from California plans on making her announcement sometime around Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Oakland, California.

It appears Harris has been prepping for this moment as she has begun making her rounds on TV networks promoting her latest book, “The Truths We Hold: An American Journey.”

Today’s the day! Both my books, #TheTruthsWeHold and #SuperheroesAreEverywhere, are available now. I’m excited to share these stories with you and am looking forward to seeing so many of you at my book events in DC, NYC, LA, and SF → https://t.co/sH4UyHMGEk pic.twitter.com/go6hkXMPVw — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 8, 2019

Harris has often denounced questions about a presidential run with some sort of variation of “I’m not ready yet,” KCBS radio reports.

However, sources tell the radio station that the senator is ready to hit the campaign trail with the blessing of her husband and two stepchildren.

While sources say that the plan to announce the campaign will be later on in January, some critics say she needs to just go ahead and announce her candidacy.

Democratic strategist Darry Sragow told the CBS radio station, “If she really has decided to run, my advice would be, announce. Don’t drag this out.”

This could partially be due to what could be a crowded race for the Democratic nomination.

In December, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren announced she was forming an exploratory committee before she formally announces her candidacy.

“I want to be in this fight”: Sen. Elizabeth Warren comments on launch of 2020 presidential exploratory committee. https://t.co/Rw0H9g0kQh pic.twitter.com/TLj2jkYFJl — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 3, 2019

Additionally, former San Antonio mayor and secretary of Housing and Urban Development under the Obama administration, Julian Castro, threw his hat into the ring early on announcing his candidacy in mid-December.

Other potential candidates for the Democratic nomination include former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Cory Booker, Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke.

One of the reasons Harris could be announcing her candidacy in Oakland, California, is while she served as the district attorney of San Fransico, sources tell the radio station that her advisors are wanting her to avoid being too closely related to San Fransico.

Sragow says, “San Francisco is viewed as a very nutty place by people outside of California, and frankly, by a lot of people inside California.”

Harris was born in Oakland and later returned to the area after finishing law school to become Alameda County’s deputy district attorney.

