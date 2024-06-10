To see the moral blindness of the Joe Biden White House, Kamala Harris is tough to beat.

At a Michigan Democratic Party event in Detroit on Saturday, the vice president took a moment to make note of the successful operation that rescued four Israeli hostages from the clutches of the Hamas terrorist group in Gaza the same day.

But added a note of mourning for the deaths of civilians involved that implicitly blamed the rescuers.

“Thankfully, four of those hostages were reunited with their families tonight,” Harris said.

“And we mourn all of the innocent lives that have been lost in Gaza, including those tragically killed today.”

And the response was scathing:

“A betrayal to American Jews beyond words,” wrote one X user.

“Just tell your terrorist friends to release the hostages next time,” wrote another.

Conservative talk show host and author Mark Levin might have summed it up best: “Sickening, stupid Kamala Harris.”

The number of Palestinian dead is unclear. CNN reported Saturday that Hamas claimed 274 had been killed, while the Israeli Defense Forces estimated it was “under 100.”

While the death of any innocent human being is to be regretted, of course, intellectual honesty demands that the responsibility be placed where it belongs: And in this case, that responsibility is squarely with the butchers of Hamas who started this war.

There was a point where even Joe Biden understood that. In the immediate aftermath of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, he stood firmly with Israel in its war of survival.

Unfortunately, when faced with the political consequences of losing Arab American votes in the sorely needed swing state of Michigan — where Harris was speaking on Saturday — Biden’s tune began to change.

For crassly obvious political reasons, the empty shell of a president decided to squander his country’s moral authority by pressuring Israel to hold off on destroying an enemy obsessed with wiping out the Jewish state.

When moral clarity clashes with the political expedience of appeasing the left, moral clarity is the loser in the Biden White House.

And it’s an eternal disgrace to the country.

As Americans have witnessed on pretty much a daily basis since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack — from the Hamas sympathizers on college campuses to the streets of Democratic-run cities to the Security Council of the United Nations — it’s a moral clarity lacking in the left in general — and on a global basis.

As one self-described “socialist” based in the U.K., with more than 1 million followers on the social media platform X, put it:

“Every single politician and commentator celebrating Israel’s military operation should be asked a straightforward question:

“‘Do you think killing over 200 Palestinians, including many kids, is an acceptable price for 4 released Israeli hostages.’

“Get them to say it on record.”

The question is framed in such a way that the writer clearly thinks the answer is “no.”

But the question, like the Harris statement, misses the point. Those hostages would not have needed rescuing, and Palestinian civilians — whatever their number — would not have died, if Hamas terrorists had never launched the war in the first place.

And having launched the war, the cowardly terrorist tactic of sheltering among the civilian population guaranteed “innocent deaths.”

Fortunately, there are plenty of social media users who understand that.

Americans — even American liberals — are not a stupid people as a rule.

And it takes nothing in the way of brilliance to understand what Hamas has done, what Israel is doing, and which party is actually responsible for it. In October, Joe Biden understood that, as well as he’s capable of understanding anything. He understands it just as well now.

What’s changed is the political calculations for Biden’s re-election team — calculations that were on clear display in Harris’ pathetic attempt to equate the rescue of hostages with the slaughter of innocents.

The Biden adminsitration’s priority isn’t the safety of Israel. It’s not even the safety of Americans. It’s holding onto power for four more years.

It’s a case of outstanding moral blindness — for all the world to see.

