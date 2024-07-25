The Democratic Party is walking into uncharted territory.

President Joe Biden announced Sunday that he would be dropping out of the 2024 presidential race, despite having won the Democratic primary.

Though Vice President Kamala Harris is set to take his place at the top of the ticket, nothing is yet set in stone.

According to the Associated Press, Democrats are considering some sort of competitive nomination process either ahead of or during the Democratic National Convention, which is set to begin on Aug. 19 in Chicago.

Harris may be the favorite right now, but as anyone who’s paid attention during this election cycle knows, a lot can change in just a few short weeks.

For example, a dark horse candidate could emerge to snatch away the nomination.

Here are some Democrats who might just be able to pull off such a move.

Sen. Joe Manchin, WV

Hours after news broke that Joe Biden would be exiting the race, reports began to emerge indicating Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia may be throwing his hat into the ring.

Though the disaffected Democrat is now an independent, he may re-register as a Democrat in order to challenge Harris, sources said.

Manchin’s more moderate stance makes him a serious threat come November.

However, given the Democratic Party is in control of the upcoming nomination process, it’s unlikely party leaders will allow an outsider like Manchin any shot at winning.

Gov. Andy Beshear, KY

Another strong contender, 46-year-old Gov. Andy Beshear is relatively young and popular — two qualities not exactly common among Democrats today.

Beshear would also appeal to moderates, another rare quality.

Though Beshear endorsed Harris on Monday, his strong potential may lead to a change of mind come the convention.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg

Pete Buttigieg’s presidential ambitions are no secret.

It’s unlikely the former mayor’s tenure in Biden’s cabinet has quelled those ambitions any.

Buttigieg, 42, is another young candidate and, as a gay man, meets the intersectional requirements of some in the Democratic Party.

But will he make a move? Only time will tell.

Sen. Raphael Warnock, GA

Perhaps the most radical name on the list of potential contenders is Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock.

Warnock wants to eliminate cash bail, pushes the pernicious lie that police are systemically racist, supports high taxes, and is all-in-all one of the most radical potential dark horses in the Democratic Party, as noted by the New York Post.

Even if he opts against challenging Harris, Warnock may still end up on the ticket.

Multiple outlets speculated this week that he may be a potential vice president pick for Harris.

Hillary Clinton

It’s quite possible Hillary Clinton, if entering the race, could pose a greater risk than even Vice President Kamala Harris.

A lifelong big-government Democrat, Clinton would undoubtedly seek to grow an already ballooning administrative state in Washington.

Moreover, given that her political prescriptions are often guided by a need to establish herself historically, Clinton would likely be motivated to herald an even more progressive administration than Joe Biden’s, which was undoubtedly the most progressive administration in U.S. history.

Indeed, if elected, Clinton would be a major threat to liberty and traditional values.

But will she enter the race?

As is the case with anyone labeled a “dark horse” candidate, it remains unlikely. Clinton has already endorsed Harris.

Even if the vice president’s poll numbers fail to improve versus Trump, it seems unlikely Clinton would perform any better.

Others

Various other names have been tossed about, but most don’t appear to be vying for the candidacy.

As noted by CBS News, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota could be possible contenders.

Among those names, Gov. Shapiro is likely the strongest candidate. However, his low name recognition may be his weak spot.

Then again, given the current state of unpopularity regarding Democratic policies, perhaps a name with low recognition would be a positive in this electoral atmosphere.

