Kamala Just De Facto Admitted to Trump That All of the Nazi, Fascist Rhetoric Was a Lie

Would you wish Adolf Hitler well after the March 1933 Reichstag elections?

Would you concede graciously to a dictator who was going to round you and the rest of his enemies up?

No? Well, guess what: That’s what the woman who spent the last month or two screaming about the fascism and enemy roundups spent her concession speech urging to accept what she previously intimated could never, in good conscience, be acceptable to any decent human being.

It’s almost like she knew this was a sham from the start. Imagine that. </sarcasm>

Before Harris gave her Wednesday speech at Howard University in Washington, D.C. — her alma mater — she called Trump to congratulate him on his victory.

While nobody was on the line besides those two, Harris, Fox News reported, “apparently discussed the importance of a peaceful transfer of power and being president for all Americans.”

🇺🇸 VP Kamala Harris calls to congratulate President-elect Donald Trump, emphasizing a peaceful transition and unity. Details on her speech in Washington are coming soon! Read Full Story: https://t.co/VwsI1sLYDg#Election2024 #ElectionDay #ElectionNight #KamalaHarris #Trump2024… pic.twitter.com/t3H14o5MO3 — Photo News (@PhotoNewsPk) November 6, 2024

This wasn’t the tone we heard from the Harris campaign, of course, whose candidate spent the entirety of the last month depicting Trump as an authoritarian who would round up those who put out mean tweets about him and throw them in detention camps.

Will Kamala ever apologize for the lies she told? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 2% (2 Votes) No: 98% (92 Votes)

“In fact, when you listen to Donald Trump — if you watch any of his rallies — he is the one who tends to demean and belittle and diminish the American people,” she said in late October.

“He is the one who talks about an enemy within — an enemy within! — talking about the American people, suggesting he would turn the American military on the American people.”

They then played a clip in which Trump expressly disavowed doing anything of the sort, which had transpired in a town hall earlier in the day:

“I’m not threatening anybody,” Trump said during the clip. “They are the ones doing the threatening. They do phony investigations — I have been investigated more than Alphonse Capone; he was the greatest gangster — no, it’s true! — it’s called weaponization of government.”

Harris challenged the video itself.

“Bret, I’m sorry — and with all due respect, that clip was not what he has been saying about the enemy within, that he has repeated when he is speaking about the American people,” Harris said. “That is not what you just showed.”

THEY’RE THE THREAT TO DEMOCRACY!!! pic.twitter.com/paeyT5OIYO — il Donaldo Trumpo (@PapiTrumpo) October 16, 2024

Harris went further a few weeks later, after former White House chief of staff John Kelly — a man desperate to preserve whatever last vestige of relevance he has — said Trump talked favorably about Hitler.

Never mind, again, that those who were in the room when the comments were made cannot confirm it: The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg went to press with this, with Harris claiming Trump “is a fascist,” adding that he would be “a president who admires dictators and is a fascist.”

“I believe Donald Trump is a danger to the well-being and security of the United States of America,” she said, adding that a president should “certainly not [be] comparing oneself, in a clearly admiring way, to Hitler.”

None of this was backed up by evidence. He was Literally Hitler™, trust them.

But here’s the thing: They didn’t. Because they were lying. If he were a fascist who was going to round people up, a Hitler Part Zwei, there is no need to be civil. There’s no need to extend that courtesy. Simply concede and move on, promising to fight against this beast.

Except he’s not a beast, a monster, a feral, deviant brute. And they knew it. They juiced this up to the max because they saw it as the only way to win — not, say, being able to come up with new policies and a new way forward. It failed, and now they’ve turned on their own stupidities.

Remember this the next time “fascist” or “literally Hitler” gets trotted out. America no longer buys this pyretic rhetoric — simply because they know the moment the election is over, the tune will change one way or another. It happened in 2016, for a brief instant.

In 2012, Mitt Romney was a corporate fascist who killed cancer patients, abused dogs on car rides and thought corporations were people. Flash forward a few years later, and they pretend he’s one of the Republicans they like — because, of course, he opposes Trump’s populist GOP.

This is how it always works. Why should we be surprised at the cognitive dissonance one cataclysmic loss can create? If it weren’t for double standards, after all…

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.