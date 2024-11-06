Share
Kamala Pulls a Hillary at Election Night Party as Her Chances Go Up in Smoke

 By Randy DeSoto  November 6, 2024 at 12:14am
Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris followed the example of 2016 nominee Hillary Clinton and chose not to speak to her supporters on Tuesday night.

As it appeared clear that Republican Trump was going to reach the needed 270 Electoral College votes to win the presidency, Harris campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond came out to address her supporters at the vice president’s watch party at Howard University in Washington, D.C.

“We still have votes to count. We still have states that have not been called yet. We will continue overnight to fight to make sure that every vote is counted, that every voice has spoken,” he said.

“So, you won’t hear from the Vice President tonight, but you will hear from her tomorrow,” Richmond added.

About an hour later, Fox News called Pennsylvania for Trump, taking his Electoral College vote to 267, and Wisconsin went to his win column not long thereafter, putting him over the top.

Are you looking forward to a second Trump term?

The Republican candidate had also won the swing states of North Carolina and Georgia and had the lead in Michigan, Arizona, and Nevada.

The Hill reported, “Harris’s lack of an appearance at her own campaign party was reminiscent of the 2016 election in which then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton opted to not speak at her victory party in New York’s Javits Center after it became clear she was going to be defeated by Trump.”

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




