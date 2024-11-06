Kamala Pulls a Hillary at Election Night Party as Her Chances Go Up in Smoke

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris followed the example of 2016 nominee Hillary Clinton and chose not to speak to her supporters on Tuesday night.

As it appeared clear that Republican Trump was going to reach the needed 270 Electoral College votes to win the presidency, Harris campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond came out to address her supporters at the vice president’s watch party at Howard University in Washington, D.C.

“We still have votes to count. We still have states that have not been called yet. We will continue overnight to fight to make sure that every vote is counted, that every voice has spoken,” he said.

“So, you won’t hear from the Vice President tonight, but you will hear from her tomorrow,” Richmond added.

Harris for President Campaign Co-Chair Cedric Richmond: “We still have votes to count. We still have states that have not been called yet. We will continue overnight to fight to make sure that every vote is counted, that every voice has spoken. So, you won’t hear from the Vice… pic.twitter.com/6bUXCdKAxW — CSPAN (@cspan) November 6, 2024

About an hour later, Fox News called Pennsylvania for Trump, taking his Electoral College vote to 267, and Wisconsin went to his win column not long thereafter, putting him over the top.

🚨BREAKING: Fox News CONFIRMS President Trump wins the presidency as the 47th president pic.twitter.com/R3RKQ4x4f9 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 6, 2024

The Republican candidate had also won the swing states of North Carolina and Georgia and had the lead in Michigan, Arizona, and Nevada.

Kamala Harris is not addressing her supporters gathered at Howard University tonight. I seem to remember one Hillary Clinton doing the same in 2016. — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) November 6, 2024

The Hill reported, “Harris’s lack of an appearance at her own campaign party was reminiscent of the 2016 election in which then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton opted to not speak at her victory party in New York’s Javits Center after it became clear she was going to be defeated by Trump.”

