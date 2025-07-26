Democratic activists assembled this week at a youth voter summit that provoked despair from within the party ranks and derision from their detractors.

The so-called Voters of Tomorrow summit featured addresses from several powerful Democrats, and yet the event appeared sparsely attended.

Fox News host Jesse Watters mocked the event on Thursday, noting that beyond the Democratic power brokers, there was a “panda emcee” at the conference apparently meant to energize the youth.

This is taking place right now At a Democrat Event!! A man wearing a panda head mask 🤬 pic.twitter.com/QuZyc5ZWPt — Stephanie Starr (@StephanieStarrC) July 25, 2025

“What… is up? Let’s goooo,” a man dressed as a panda said while lounging in a sofa on stage.

“I also have had a long-term feud with former presidential candidate Marianne Williamson,” the panda continued, as he spouted expletives.

At one point, the panda emcee, apparently getting desperate, interrupted his profanity-laced stabs at humor to scold the crowd, “Come on people, look alive.”

Watters narrated that “after the panda, there was a really special guest.”

Former Vice President Kamala Harris indeed called into the summit to deliver a special address.

Her remarks only lasted for two minutes, according to a report from the New York Post.

“Keep building your political power, keep building community, keep building coalitions, keep challenging the status quo,” she told the attendees.

“And born out of our love for our country, keep fighting to build a country and a nation. That works for everyone. And I look forward to continuing in the fight alongside you. You take care.”

Watters continued his commentary by sharing a clip of Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin admitting that the party is in dire straits.

“There’s no doubt that we have work to do,” Martin acknowledged.

“When you hit rock bottom, there’s only one direction to go, and that’s up,” he asserted.

Democrats have indeed struggled to connect with young voters in recent years.

Even as the party has historically enjoyed outsized support from young people, President Donald Trump saw substantial gains with the demographic in the last election cycle, especially among young men.

Democrats will have to regain their market share with young voters, drastically reshape their coalition, or indeed remain at rock bottom.

