Vice President Kamala Harris campaign for the presidency continues to have an identity crisis.

While a campaign that is approaching a month old should certainly have a set of clearly defined goals for what Harris wants to accomplish should she be elected this November, she’s opted for a different route — just copy the positions of her Republican opponent, former President Donald Trump.

Notably, Harris adopted Trump’s “No Tax on Tips” position and now has the audacity to take another one of his campaign positions.

Axios reported, Harris plans to announce a set of proposals for how she will deal with the economy during her rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Friday.

Among those proposals is a tax cut for middle class families that would provide a $6,000 tax credit during the first year of life for a child.

So, we’ve finally got a clear and concrete proposal from the Harris campaign. It sounds competent and effective in allowing her to build a platform.

If you agree, you should probably vote Republican because this is an idea Trump’s running mate — Sen. J.D. Vance — already spoke about earlier this week.

During his appearance on CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday, Vance proposed a similar plan in the form of a $5,000 child tax credit.

Host Margaret Brennan asked Vance during their interview, “So, tell me specifically what you want to do to expand the child-care tax credit because it’s like two grand per kid right now.”

Vance gave the $5,000 number after saying he’d like to see that number go up.

Moments like this only lend credit to the charge that Harris has zero principles.

She clearly is not pro-family given how much she expresses her love for abortion, but she suddenly found herself drawn to the idea of supporting families upon realizing this policy is sound and compelling to voters.

While Vance constantly takes heat for his “childless cat ladies” remark and the $5,000 credit will only play into the narrative that he hates childless Americans, Harris will receive no such treatment.

Upon unveiling her plan, she will be regarded as a champion of women and families, who understands the struggles of regular Americans.

It’s almost as if her campaign watches everything the Republican ticket does and decides to simply one-up them, knowing prevalent left-wing media bias will congratulate her for adopting the policy while blasting Trump and Vance.

The Democratic ticket does not have a real platform, and the election is less than three months away.

