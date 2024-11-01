Kamala Surrogate Mark Cuban Makes Comment About Female Trump Supporters That May Come Back to Haunt Him

Whoever is in charge of surrogate messaging for the Kamala Harris campaign needs to do a better job of vetting what their people are going to say.

Sure, you can blame President Joe Biden’s decision to say that “we’ve gotta lock [Trump] up” and to call the opposition’s supporters “garbage” on the fact that he’s senescent and that he has transcript editors to cover his posterior. Mark Cuban, Dallas Mavericks minority owner and “Shark Tank” panelist, has no such excuse.

He’s not only just 66 instead of 81 — which makes a huge difference in presentation style, at least by the standards of the Beltway gerontocracy — and is generally seen as sharp. However, he seemed thoroughly clueless during his Thursday appearance on flibbertigibbet-fest “The View,” in which he lectured women voters about staying away from Donald Trump because he doesn’t like strong women.

“Donald Trump, you never see him around strong, intelligent women. Ever,” Cuban said.

“It’s just that simple. They’re intimidating to him. He doesn’t like to be challenged by them and, you know, Nikki Haley will call him on his nonsense with reproductive rights and how he sees and treats and talks about women.

“I mean, he just can’t have her around. It wouldn’t work,” he added.

The panel was mostly in agreement, with Joy Behar noting that Stormy Daniels — the porn star that claimed she had an affair with Trump — was “intelligent” and “very smart.”

“He means onstage,” Whoopi Goldberg corrected him.

Haha, hilarious. I see what you did there. Back in the real world, however, this didn’t go over quite so well with those on the right — including Trump campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt. (Huh! Somebody must have forgot that one.)

“Joe Biden called Trump supporters garbage, and now Kamala’s top surrogate Mark Cuban insinuated female Trump supporters are ‘weak and dumb,’” Leavitt told Fox News Digital.

“This is extremely insulting to the thousands of women who work for President Trump, and the tens of millions of women who are voting for him. These women are mothers, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders and they are, indeed, strong AND intelligent, despite what Mark Cuban and Kamala Harris say.

“The joy at Kamala HQ has been replaced by division, vitriol, and a disturbing level of disrespect for the millions of Americans who are supporting President Trump after four years of destruction under Kamala Harris,” Leavitt added.

“Women want a President who will secure our border, remove violent criminals from our neighborhoods, and put more money in our pockets — and that’s exactly why we are supporting President Trump. Kamala Harris must immediately condemn Mark Cuban’s disrespectful insult to women.”

And, as sports pundit Clay Travis noted, Cuban himself had sold a controlling interest to Dr. Miriam Adelson — the wife of the late Sheldon Adelson, both of whom were major Trump supporters. (One of them, as you may have guessed, is a woman.)

Hey @mcuban, you sold the Dallas Mavericks to Miriam Adelson and her family. Miriam is a huge Trump supporter, one of his biggest donors. She is smart and intelligent and frequently with Trump. Is she weak and dumb? pic.twitter.com/GR1MvdDnfi — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 31, 2024

What about former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who happens to be one of the Trump campaign’s top surrogates herself? Or Kellyanne Conway, the first woman to run a successful U.S. presidential campaign back in 2016? Both of the distaff gender. They don’t count, I guess.

But Whoopi, Joy, and the rest of the mindless blatherers on “The View” — those are the really strong, intelligent women. Either viewers are dim enough to buy that — and are already in camp Kamala — or are still laughing at the thought now.

At a more basic level, this is the kind of incompetence the vice president’s campaign can’t afford. Again, people are willing to give Joe Biden a pass because the president is verbally incontinent. Cuban doesn’t have that excuse. Neither do the rest of the Democrats — and there are plenty out there saying dumb things at the wrong time.

