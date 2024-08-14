Kamala Terrified of Press Conferences? Harris' Spokesman Refuses to Commit as CNN Host Presses Him Live on Air

If you thought you could never sympathize with one of the establishment media’s most repellent operatives, keep reading.

In fact, a few more moments like this would expose Vice President Kamala Harris’ 2024 presidential campaign as wholly fraudulent.

In an interview with CNN host Jim Acosta on Wednesday, Harris communications director Michael Tyler refused to commit his candidate to even one press conference despite repeated prodding from a skeptical-sounding Acosta.

A notorious adversary of former President Donald Trump, Acosta nonetheless correctly characterized Harris’ avoidance of the press as weak.

“Would it kill you guys to have a press conference? Why hasn’t she had a press conference?” Acosta asked in a clip posted to the social media platform X.

Tyler then described Harris and her running mate, Democratic Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota, as busy with campaign rallies.

Acosta did not accept the lame excuse.

“But Michael, you know a campaign rally is not a press conference,” the CNN host said.

Again, Acosta asked why not hold a press conference. And again, Tyler filibustered.

“We’re gonna be having a sit-down interview here before the end of the month,” the spokesman said.

In the nauseatingly condescending tone that political spokespeople employ when they have no intention of giving a straight answer — the sort of tone one might use with a kindergartner who asked about the birds and the bees, only more evasive — Tyler once again avoided the direct question and talked instead of going directly to voters.

But the host pressed him.

“Can you commit to a press conference this week?” Acosta asked.

Tyler ignored him and kept talking about bus tours and a sit-down interview.

“But Michael,” Acosta said after 20 more seconds of filibustering, “But one interview by the end of the month. I don’t want to belabor this, but one interview before the end of the month, I mean, that’s not a lot. I mean, can you commit to a press conference before the end of the month?”

Tyler responded by merely referring to generic “press conferences” as one of many ways Harris allegedly will engage with voters.

In other words, much like his candidate, he never answered the direct question.

CNN: “Would it kill you guys to have a press conference?” HARRIS SPOX: Kamala holds rallies so she can read from her teleprompter! CNN: “A campaign rally is not a press conference.” HARRIS SPOX: “We’re gonna be having a sit-down interview here before the end of the month.”… pic.twitter.com/TaVI6qLGci — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 14, 2024

Harris, of course, has already received fawning coverage from establishment propagandists masquerading as journalists.

But she will continue to hide from unscripted events for as long as possible. And she will do so because anyone who has paid attention to her public appearances as vice president knows that she regularly exposes herself as an imbecile.

In fact, she now finds herself in a predicament of her own making. After all, if her spokesman receives pressure from a friendly interviewer like Acosta on a friendly network like CNN, then she must know that she has hidden from the press for far too long. People have noticed, and it will mean heightened scrutiny once she finally does find herself in an unscripted setting.

The establishment media will cover for her for as long as possible.

Once voters hear from her, however, she will remind them of her cognitively impaired boss, President Joe Biden.

Whether that happens at a press conference or during presidential debates remains to be seen. But it will happen.

