The warning did not exactly come from a friendly source. But it hit upon every major vulnerability Vice President Kamala Harris faces in her incipient presidential campaign.

Thursday on the social media platform X, the Republican Party of Harris County, Texas, which includes Democrat-dominated metropolitan Houston, declared the vice president “not welcome” in her namesake Texas county.

Shamefully, according to the Harris County GOP, the “border czar” vice president last visited Texas three years ago.

Kamala is not welcome in Houston. pic.twitter.com/B3qcUqnosS — Harris County GOP (@HarrisCountyRP) July 25, 2024

On Thursday, rather than visit the border, Harris spoke at the American Federation of Teachers annual convention in Houston.

“There are those who are really trying to take us backward,” Harris said to the teachers, per Houston Public Media.

Good to know that she was working hard to shore up her public-sector union support.

After all, Democrats can never take their main constituency for granted.

Of course, no one wants to go “backward.” Thankfully, the vapid vice president has promised to unburden us from that possibility.

Four straight minutes of “what can be, unburdened by what has been.” It’s incredible. I had no idea she used it this much. pic.twitter.com/TClfC1EyH6 — John Cooper (@thejcoop) June 29, 2024

Like most major cities, Houston hardly qualifies as hostile territory for Democrats. While former President Donald Trump carried Texas in the 2020 election, Harris County went for President Joe Biden.

Nonetheless, Harris County Republican Party Chairman Cindy Siegel showed that she knew exactly how to expose the vice president’s massive deficiencies.

“Kamala Harris coming to Texas to speak at a teachers’ union event with no plans to visit the border is exactly what I would expect from her; it’s another example of her indifference to the real issues Texans are facing,” Siegel said.

“The border crisis is the number one issue for Texas voters. So, naturally, she is coming to Houston to talk to a group of woke educators rather than make a trip to our southern border,” the GOP chairman added.

Siegel also made sure to refer to the vice president specifically as the “border czar.”

The establishment media has tried desperately to rewrite history by pretending that Harris never actually filled the “border czar” role.

On Thursday, however, a brilliant video began circulating on X, courtesy of NewsBusters. The video showed establishment media talking heads alternately referring to Harris as “border czar” and then denying that they ever had.

Readers may view that video below.

The media actually thinks they can just memory hole that Kamala Harris was in fact named the Border Czar. They might be able to disappear a President, but they can’t disappear this. Well done to @newsbusters on this fact check of the fact-checkers. pic.twitter.com/zPLfNge9Bi — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 25, 2024

Siegel also slammed Harris for her role in the “coverup regarding the cognitive decline of President Joe Biden.”

Finally, the GOP chairman noted that Democrats had elevated Harris “without a single vote being cast in her name.”

In sum, the vice president and presumptive Democratic nominee has a border problem, a dishonesty problem and a legitimacy problem. Kudos to the Harris County GOP for reminding voters of all three.

