Kamala: Trump Didn't Pull Trigger but Provided Plenty of Ammunition for El Paso Shooting

By Joe Setyon
Published September 12, 2019 at 6:34pm
California Democratic senator and 2020 presidential candidate Kamala Harris went after President Donald Trump on Thursday, claiming he shares significant responsibility for last month’s mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart.

Harris’ comment came during the Democratic presidential debate in Houston, Texas.

She claimed that while Trump was not directly responsible for the shooting, which was allegedly carried out by a man who had authored an anti-immigrant manifesto, he’s still “been tweeting out the ammunition.”

“You know people asked me in El Paso, they said — you know because I have a longstanding record on this issue — they said, ‘Well do you think Trump is responsible for what happened?'” Harris said.

“And I said, ‘Well look, I mean obviously he didn’t pull the trigger, but he’s certainly been tweeting out the ammunition,” she added, eliciting gasps from the audience.

It was a sharp zinger, and one that Harris had clearly been ready to use far in advance of the debate.

How do I know that?

Do you think Trump shares responsibility for the El Paso shooting?

Well, it’s a line Harris has used before.

“We also need a a president of the United States who understands that one of her greatest powers is to use this microphone in a way that is not about beating people down but lifting people up,” Harris said at an anti-gun violence forum late last month, according to The Hill.

“People say to me, ‘Did Donald Trump cause those, those folks to be killed?’ Well no, of course he didn’t pull the trigger, but he’s certainly been tweeting out the ammunition,” Harris said.

Harris tweeted out the line later Thursday night.

And the line received quite the reception on Twitter.

Harris has also said previously that Trump “empowers white supremacists.”

Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal with several years of copy editing and reporting experience. He graduated with a degree in commuication studies from Grove City College, where he served as managing editor of the student-run newspaper. Joe previously worked as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine, a libertarian publication in Washington, D.C., where he covered politics and wrote about government waste and abuse.
Birthplace
Brooklyn, New York
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Politics







