Kamala: Trump Didn't Pull Trigger but Provided Plenty of Ammunition for El Paso Shooting

California Democratic senator and 2020 presidential candidate Kamala Harris went after President Donald Trump on Thursday, claiming he shares significant responsibility for last month’s mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart.

Harris’ comment came during the Democratic presidential debate in Houston, Texas.

She claimed that while Trump was not directly responsible for the shooting, which was allegedly carried out by a man who had authored an anti-immigrant manifesto, he’s still “been tweeting out the ammunition.”

“You know people asked me in El Paso, they said — you know because I have a longstanding record on this issue — they said, ‘Well do you think Trump is responsible for what happened?'” Harris said.

“And I said, ‘Well look, I mean obviously he didn’t pull the trigger, but he’s certainly been tweeting out the ammunition,” she added, eliciting gasps from the audience.

TRENDING: Joe Biden's Campaign Promptly Walks Back His Most Absurd Line of the Debate: 'Nobody Should Be in Jail for a Nonviolent Crime'

Kamala Harris reflects on the El Paso shooting: “Obviously [Trump] didn’t pull the trigger, but he’s certainly been tweeting out the ammunition” #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/OGYwWVbYAv — Variety (@Variety) September 13, 2019

It was a sharp zinger, and one that Harris had clearly been ready to use far in advance of the debate.

How do I know that?

Do you think Trump shares responsibility for the El Paso shooting? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (2 Votes) 100% (714 Votes)

Well, it’s a line Harris has used before.

“We also need a a president of the United States who understands that one of her greatest powers is to use this microphone in a way that is not about beating people down but lifting people up,” Harris said at an anti-gun violence forum late last month, according to The Hill.

“People say to me, ‘Did Donald Trump cause those, those folks to be killed?’ Well no, of course he didn’t pull the trigger, but he’s certainly been tweeting out the ammunition,” Harris said.

Harris tweeted out the line later Thursday night.

People ask me if Trump is responsible for El Paso — I say he may not have pulled the trigger, but he’s tweeting out the ammunition. #DemDebate — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 13, 2019

RELATED: Top Joe Biden Aide Rips 'Classless' Julian Castro After Debate Clash

And the line received quite the reception on Twitter.

@KamalaHarris saying “he’s been tweeting out the ammunition” & knowing it will make all the soundbites #DemDebate # pic.twitter.com/lF3PEPHd0O — Em Naltmaw (@EmNaltmaw) September 13, 2019

Sen Kamala Harris when people ask if trump is responsible for mass shootings “Do I think trump pulled the trigger?” “No but I do think he tweeting out the ammunition.”#DemDebate pic.twitter.com/NMphhrNUT4 — YourPresidentIsARacist (@battletested5) September 13, 2019

Just when you think Kamala Harris couldn’t go any lower (take that as you will 😉), she does and implies President Trump’s tweeting out “the ammunition” for these mass shootings. Beyond delusional…#DemDebate #DemocraticDebate — Cody Millo (@CodyMillo) September 13, 2019

Harris has also said previously that Trump “empowers white supremacists.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.