SECTIONS
Commentary News
Print

Kamala's Brag Backfires, Candidate Labeled 'Taxpayer Bloodsucker'

×
By Jared Harris
Published November 22, 2019 at 10:19am
Print

Sen. Kamala Harris of California tried to set herself apart from other 2020 Democratic candidates, but her brag ended up backfiring spectacularly.

Responding to a call from South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg for candidates to disclose their income from time spent in the private sector, she apparently thought she had a slam dunk.

“Easy,” Harris tweeted Wednesday. “$0. For my entire career, I’ve only had one client: The People.”

Unfortunately for the candidate, this boastful tweet didn’t go over the way she hoped.

TRENDING: Video Captures Rashida Tlaib Asking Police Chief To Only Hire African-Americans for a Particular Job

Harris, who along with her husband has a net worth of $6 million, according to Forbes, appears to be anything but the selfless public servant she tried to depict with her tweet.

Users were quick to pile on, calling the candidate out for her failed brag.

Harris’ tweet may have been an attempt to set the candidate apart and lift her out of the fifth-place slump her campaign is in, but it’s only showing how out-of-touch she really is.

RELATED: Seven 2020 Democrats Celebrate 'Transgender Day of Remembrance' After Ignoring 'International Men's Day'

The senator’s attempts to reclaim some of her previous momentum have included blaming her downfall on sexism and racism, as well as seemingly trying to buy votes with an increase in government programs.

Does Kamala Harris have a real chance at winning the White House?

One plan from Harris would, in essence, create taxpayer-funded daycare centers.

The proposal would extend the school day until the evening hours in an effort to give working parents more time at their jobs without having to worry about child care.

Unfortunately for Harris, her plans are not extreme enough to compete with candidates such as Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Bernie Sanders of Vermont, but not quite moderate enough to challenge foes like former Vice President Joe Biden, who remains the frontrunner.

If Harris isn’t able to turn her low polling around, it looks like her presidential aspirations are doomed.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jared Harris
Content Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He is a husband, dad, and aspiring farmer. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard. If he's not with his wife and son, then he's either shooting guns or working on his motorcycle.
Location
Arkansas
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Military, firearms, history







Director Blames Men as 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot Bombs, Forgets Female-Led Action Blockbusters
Man Stripped of Guns After Lawsuit Rival Files Red Flag Complaint
Feminist Tries To Ruin Best ‘Star Wars’ Production in Decades, Fans Demolish Her
Leftists Lose It After Sheriff Determines 'Ghost Gun' Used in Shooting
With No 2nd Amend., HK Residents Face Live Ammo Armed with Bows and Arrows
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×