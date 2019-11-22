Kamala's Brag Backfires, Candidate Labeled 'Taxpayer Bloodsucker'

Sen. Kamala Harris of California tried to set herself apart from other 2020 Democratic candidates, but her brag ended up backfiring spectacularly.

Responding to a call from South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg for candidates to disclose their income from time spent in the private sector, she apparently thought she had a slam dunk.

“Easy,” Harris tweeted Wednesday. “$0. For my entire career, I’ve only had one client: The People.”

Easy. $0. For my entire career, I’ve only had one client: The People. https://t.co/qp1EX4ouGz — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 20, 2019

Unfortunately for the candidate, this boastful tweet didn’t go over the way she hoped.

Harris, who along with her husband has a net worth of $6 million, according to Forbes, appears to be anything but the selfless public servant she tried to depict with her tweet.

Users were quick to pile on, calling the candidate out for her failed brag.

The fact that you’re a millionaire and have never worked in the private sector is all we need to know about government employees. — baby snark do do do do do (@justanurse25) November 20, 2019

A taxpayer bloodsucker her whole life. Never run a business, never been in the private sector… But is sociopathic enough to believe she is capable of ordering an economy by government fiat. — Liberty Farmer (@libertyfarmer4u) November 20, 2019

Alternate: “I’ve never held a private sector job in my life and just took money from taxpayers.” — David Williams (@tpapres) November 20, 2019

Harris’ tweet may have been an attempt to set the candidate apart and lift her out of the fifth-place slump her campaign is in, but it’s only showing how out-of-touch she really is.

The senator’s attempts to reclaim some of her previous momentum have included blaming her downfall on sexism and racism, as well as seemingly trying to buy votes with an increase in government programs.

One plan from Harris would, in essence, create taxpayer-funded daycare centers.

The proposal would extend the school day until the evening hours in an effort to give working parents more time at their jobs without having to worry about child care.

Unfortunately for Harris, her plans are not extreme enough to compete with candidates such as Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Bernie Sanders of Vermont, but not quite moderate enough to challenge foes like former Vice President Joe Biden, who remains the frontrunner.

If Harris isn’t able to turn her low polling around, it looks like her presidential aspirations are doomed.

