Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on stage as she concedes the 2024 presidential election at Howard University Wednesday in Washington, D.C.
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on stage as she concedes the 2024 presidential election at Howard University Wednesday in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Kamala's Election Loss Looks Even More Painful as $20M Problem Looms: Report

 By Jack Davis  November 7, 2024 at 1:56pm
Allegations are flying that amid the cratering of Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign, there is a mountain of debt.

Christopher Cadelago, Politico’s California bureau chief, offered up the claim in a post on X.

“Kamala Harris’s campaign ended with at least $20 million in debt, per two sources familiar. Harris raised over $1 billion and had $118 million in the bank as of Oct. 16,” he posted.

Breitbart’s Matthew Boyle expanded upon that in a post that blended information from unnamed sources into an ugly picture of financial disaster.

“Ok so this just got very explosive. A Kamala campaign staffer who saw these posts called me just now and said there is a massive scandal here worthy of an audit,” Boyle posted on X.

“The $20 million debt thing is real. Rob Flaherty, this staffer said, is currently shopping around the Kamala fundraising email list to anyone who wants it to try to raise the money back. This includes other campaigns and outside groups. Flaherty is the deputy campaign manager and reports to Jen O’Malley Dillon,” he posted.

The post said a Harris campaign adviser who was not named  claimed “a billion dollars” was spent on “ all the concerts.”

The source said events with “Katy Perry, Lizzo, Eminem, Bruce Springsteen et cetera” were undertaken “at the expense of ‘prioritizing and spending money on social media and other campaign priorities.’”

“It’s unclear at this time if the campaign PAID the talent to perform but the cost of production for the events was ‘immense,’” Boyle wrote.

“What’s more, this Kamala campaign staffer said several people who were working for the Kamala Harris for President campaign are still awaiting several overdue payments they were promised for their work. IE, they didn’t pay the staff,” Boyle wrote.

Newsweek reported that it tried to chase down the report, but was unable to either confirm it or have the Harris campaign deny it.

Newsweek reported that the Harris campaign had received more than $1 billion through October. 16.

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont said the campaign did not lose because of how it spent money, but because it had the wrong message, according to The New York Times.

“It’s not just Kamala,” he said. “It’s a Democratic Party which increasingly has become a party of identity politics, rather than understanding that the vast majority of people in this country are working class. This trend of workers leaving the Democratic Party started with whites, and it has accelerated to Latinos and blacks.”

“Whether or not the Democratic Party has the capability, given who funds it and its dependency on well-paid consultants, whether it has the capability of transforming itself, remains to be seen,” he said.

Democratic Rep.  Seth Moulton of Massachusetts said his party needs to get in sync with average Americans.

“Democrats spend way too much time trying not to offend anyone rather than being brutally honest about the challenges many Americans face,” he said. “I have two little girls, I don’t want them getting run over on a playing field by a male or formerly male athlete, but as a Democrat I’m supposed to be afraid to say that.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
