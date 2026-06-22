Kamala's Latest Word Salad Is So Bad It Proves She Doesn't Even Know What a Verb Is

In 2008, when America was in peak Barack Obama-as-savior mode, an artist by the name of Shepard Fairey designed a poster featuring the then-presidential candidate rendered in red, white, and blue with a single word on it: “Hope.”

The portrait was iconic not just because of the stenciling — it was hardly groundbreaking in style, and the thing was so primitive that could have been a screenshot from a 20-year-old Commodore Amiga game — but because of that one word — doing double duty as both a noun and a verb.

We were supposed to have “hope” that Obama was going to change things, of course. But we also supposed to hope that he could end the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Hope that he could improve the economy. Hope that he could give us all free stuff.

We were, in other words, to commit to an action: hoping. Now, let me ask you something, all ye Americans who have graduated grammar school: What part of speech is an action?

Fast-forward 18 years, and former Vice President Kamala Harris is amply proving why Obama was very lukewarm about her being the 2024 Democratic Party nominee.

In case you haven’t noticed, Harris is effectively running a shadow campaign for the 2028 presidential nomination, and polls are showing that time heals all wounds — or at least lobotomizes Democrats so that they don’t remember what happened just two years ago. A Center Square poll from earlier in the month showed her far and away the favorite (27 percent vs. second-place California Gov. Gavin Newsom at 14 percent), and the RealClearPolitics aggregate echoes this, with Haris at 27.3 percent and Newsom at 17.0 percent as of Monday morning.

To a certain extent, this could be just Newsom’s reversion to the mean or voters simply getting tired of his schtick, and betting markets still see Newsom as the favorite for the nomination. (He’s in first place with 23 percent on Polymarket vs. 7 percent chances for Harris, who’s in fourth place behind Newsom, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff.)

Will Kamala Harris be the Democrats' 2028 nominee? Yes No

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However, one cannot discount Harris, particularly since she has the experience of running two campaigns (unsuccessfully, but people say failure is the launchpad to success — usually when they’re failing, but whatever), name recognition, and (unlike Newsom) an SAT score that’s probably above the triple digits.

So clearly, she can work on the issues that have plagued her in the past — particularly the deer-in-headlights mien that gave us glorious clips like this one during her time in the Biden White House:

HARRIS: “We’ve been to the border. So this whole thing about the border.”

Harris: “We’ve been to the border.”

Harris: “We’ve been to the border.”

HOLT: “You haven’t been to the border.”

Harris: “I… and I haven’t been to Europe.” https://t.co/dftSFsU88F pic.twitter.com/Q6pIdXQqPs — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) June 8, 2021

That kind of word salad can be smoothed away with some prep work, right?

… right?

In proof that Kamala Harris is always going to be Kamala Harris, I give you this monologue from her appearance on former CNN anchor Don Lemon’s podcast this weekend.

“I really, truly believe this: We each have light inside of us,” Harris said.

“And we need to know that that is what inspires our hope as much as anything external to ourselves. And when we feel that and not allow an election or an individual to dampen that light, um, and instead light, let that light kind of carry us in particular through moments of darkness, that that we not only act on that hope, but we inspire that hope in each other.

“And in particular, at this moment, it is so important that we not only have hope, but that we understand that that should be a verb.”

Kamala explains to Don Lemon the power of hope: “I really, truly believe this. We we each have have light inside of us. And we need to know that that is what inspires our hope as much as anything external to ourselves. And when we feel that and and and not allow an election or… pic.twitter.com/E8ktOBAtTy — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 20, 2026

Of all the issues that stick out from that barrage of platitudes: Hope is a verb, Ms. Harris. Just because you did not use it as a verb during that 30 seconds of nothingness does not diminish the fact that it does not have to act as a noun. For instance:

Hope is a verb and I hope Kamala runs again. 😂 pic.twitter.com/jjRux7d8XE — Freyja™ (@FreyjaTarte) June 20, 2026

As do we all!

And how much coverage did this get? Zero. Part of that, naturally, is the fact that this was on Don Lemon’s internet show, which means only Don Lemon’s family members and Harry Sisson were tuning in, but remember that every verbal misstep by a Republican is scrutinized to death. Not just Trump, mind you. Anyone remember “fuzzy math”? “I’m the decider”? “Misunderestimated”?

Even the worst of those — the final one — was just a slip of the tongue. This is a woman who wants to become president of the United States (she wouldn’t be putting herself through this wringer if it weren’t for the fact that she believes she has a shot, after all) and she doesn’t know one of the basic parts of speech in the English language.

I doubt Obama’s going to teach her, being busy with the Death Star grand opening and whatnot. But surely Shepard Fairey has some time on his hands. Graphic artists usually do.

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