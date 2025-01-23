Share
Then-Vice President Kamala Harris, left, with then-second gentleman Doug Emhoff, right, speaks before signing the drawer of her desk during a signing ceremony in the Vice President's Ceremonial Office at the White House on Jan. 16.
Then-Vice President Kamala Harris, left, with then-second gentleman Doug Emhoff, right, speaks before signing the drawer of her desk during a signing ceremony in the Vice President's Ceremonial Office at the White House on Jan. 16. (Mandel Ngan - AFP / Getty Images)

Kamala's Marriage Strained: She Reportedly Blames Her Husband for Loss to Trump

 By Jack Davis  January 23, 2025 at 11:18am
Doug Emhoff could become baggage former Vice President Kamala Harris no longer wants or needs, according to a new report.

The report in the U.K.’s Daily Mail said, Harris, who has pointed the finger for her humiliating defeats at the hands of President Donald Trump at multiple people including former President Joe Biden, is now targeting her husband, Emhoff.

“There’s plenty of blame to go around as far as Kamala is concerned, and Doug has his share,” the Mail quoted a source it did not name as saying.

“Doug did Kamala no favors during the election. Frankly, he looked like a hypocritical a** after the bombshells that he had got his child’s nanny pregnant while married to his first wife and assaulted his ex-girlfriend on the heels of his ‘I am woman’ crusade,” the Mail quoted the source as saying.

During the campaign, reports from the Daily Mail revealed that while Emhoff was married to his first wife, he had an affair with their child’s nanny and got her pregnant.

The Mail also published allegations from a former girlfriend that Emhoff was abusive to her.

The Mail reported that Emhoff was accused of violently striking a woman he was dating at the time during the Cannes Film Festival in 2012. A representative of Emhoff told Semafor that the “report is untrue.”


Do you think Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff will file for divorce?

The Mail also reported that while Emhoff was at the law firm Venable, he delighted in putting women he did not like in their place and put looks ahead of brains in his hiring and other activities.

In its latest report, the Mail said that Emhoff, a lawyer who stepped away from his California law practice while helping Harris run for the White House, is looking at a New York City-based firm for his future, while Harris returns to California to chart her political course.

“I see the signs that all is not hunky dory in the Harris household,” the Mail’s source said.

“It’s not like she hasn’t had men help further her political career before,” the source said, citing an affair Harris had with former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown.

“But what does Doug do for her now?” the source said.

The Mail suggested Harris will run for president in 2028.

“I was with her last week, when she was signing her desk,” former communications chief Ashley Etienne said.

“She told me: ‘You know me well enough to know that I’m not going to go away quietly,’” she said.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation