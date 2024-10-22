Kamala's Nightmare: Early Vote Numbers Show Potential Disaster for Democrats Just 2 Weeks Away from Election

Early voting is underway in a number of states, and the preliminary results could spell trouble for Vice President Kamala Harris amid an unexpected spike in Republicans choosing to bank their votes ahead of Election Day.

As of Tuesday morning, more than 15.2 million mail-in and in-person ballots have been cast nationwide, according to NBC News.

Of the early voters, Democrats account for 46 percent, while Republicans comprise 36 percent. Eighteen percent are not affiliated with either major party.

At this juncture, it’s not surprising that Democrats are ahead, since the party has aggressively pushed mail-in voting. Indeed, it was mass mail-in voting that pushed President Joe Biden over the finish line back in 2020.

Republicans have historically endorsed in-person voting on Election Day, citing voter-fraud concerns using the mail-in method.

While former President Donald Trump has been critical of early voting, his campaign has recently urged voters to cast early ballots.

And the preliminary results indicate Trump supporters are heeding this suggestion, since the Harris campaign holds just a 10-point advantage.

“At this point in 2020, Democrats led by over 15 points,” Eric Daugherty, the assistant news director of Florida’s Voice, wrote Monday evening on X.

BREAKING: Republicans are on the verge of leading the Nevada early and mail-in voting. At this point in 2020, Democrats led by over 15 points. 🔵 Democratic: 72,196

🔴 Republican: 69,377

🟡 Other: 46,427 Data from Ralston and TargetEarly — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 21, 2024

Hours later, Victor Joecks of the Las Vegas Review-Journal noted that Republicans had overtaken Democrats in early voting.

“If this keeps up, Trump will win Nevada easily,” he wrote on X.

“After the third day of early voting and including mail, GOP is up almost 8K voters. In Clark, which is heavily Democrat, Ds have outvoted Rs by less than 5K votes,” Joecks noted.

“GOP is winning Washoe too.”

GOP is surging in Nevada. After the third day of early voting and including mail, GOP is up almost 8K voters. In Clark, which is heavily Democrat, Ds have outvoted Rs by less than 5K votes. GOP is winning Washoe too. If this keeps up, Trump will win Nevada easily. pic.twitter.com/y5oCJHyN09 — Victor Joecks (@VictorJoecks) October 22, 2024

In Arizona, a disturbing trend for Harris has emerged, as early voting among Democrats tanked a whopping 46 percent from 2020.

This colossal plunge could signal a massive drop in enthusiasm among Harris voters just two weeks before the election.

For everyone asking. Here’s the link to 12New’s piece where this graph came from. Also… I added some helpful text that was mentioned in the clip. https://t.co/sV7QPt8CLR pic.twitter.com/YL0b39bQ48 — Matt (@RbiTriples) October 22, 2024

In Florida, Republicans are crushing early-voting trends.

Well, I don’t even know what to say. Florida early voting is currently R+24. And not every red county is open til later this week. Duval is R+5. Miami is R+6.5. WTF. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 21, 2024

There are similarly robust patterns developing for Trump in key swing states.

ABC just showed early voting data from key swing states including Georgia, North Carolina, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — and there’s been a TEN point swing toward Republicans since this point in 2020. This is huge. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2i0pEgysoJ — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) October 20, 2024

At this point, Trump appears to be in a good spot, especially in light of Harris’ sham, media-manufactured “popularity.”

The past three and a half years have given Americans a chilling glimpse into how catastrophic a Harris presidency could be and how untenable it is to keep this incompetent DEI hire in the White House.

Hopefully, voters will give her the boot once and for all on Nov. 5.

