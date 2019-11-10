Kamala's Plan for Gov't To Replace the Family Starts with 10-Hour School Day

California Sen. Kamala Harris’ new plan to help “modernize” schools appears to ramp up the public school system to even greater proportions, helping the government slowly take more control of children’s lives.

The Democratic presidential candidate’s Family Friendly Schools Act, introduced Wednesday, aims to keep schools open until a mind-numbing 6 p.m.

In addition to the brutally long day, schools will also be responsible for putting on “full-day enrichment activities” during times when parent-teacher conferences or other events would normally close the school for students.

The bill also allocates over $1 billion for “enriching summer learning programs.”

With how disastrous the Obama-era Common Core curriculum has been for students, can students really afford three more months a year of that junk?

Perhaps by magic or other arcane methods, Harris also promises that teachers and school staff will not have to work a second more than they used to.

Harris’ act would apply to a select number of schools under a pilot program.

The senator billed the program as a way to help lower-income parents work without having to worry about child care.

While turning public schools into taxpayer-funded day care may seem like a great idea for those working late, what they gain financially may come at the expense of family.

Many public schools have sadly become indoctrination tools of leftist politicians eager to push their degenerate ideologies on unsuspecting youths.

Once prayer and Bibles in public school went the way of the dinosaur, things quickly went downhill.

In one public institution, a dad was shocked to find that the school not only ignored his wishes to not indulge his gender-confused daughter but actively encouraged her in her belief she was a male.

The concept of school as a moral guide for students — even those confused about their very identity — fits right in with the government’s ongoing attempts to replace the father in families.

The financial realities that married parents face usually destroy any access to welfare, meaning that sometimes mothers have access to more government money when single.

As a 2014 Heritage Foundation report found, a single mother of two who earns $15,000 a year is generally eligible for over $5,000 in food stamps.

If that single mother were to marry a man who earns the same amount as her, that benefit would vanish thanks to their level of joint income.

For some, staying single may present more incentives than marriage with its ups and downs. Unfortunately for the children of these people, they’re deprived of one of the best predictors of their health and future success — married parents.

Harris’ plan may seem like a godsend for working families, but it only serves to put kids in government hands for hours more each day.

What the senator’s proposal offers parents as an alternative to expensive day care is the Department of Education. Is that really what we want raising our nation’s children?

