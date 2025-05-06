Kamala's Stepdaughter Endorses Anti-Semitic, Pro-Hamas Radical Socialist for Major Political Office

To the conservative outsider, there may look like no positive aspect to Andrew Cuomo’s political comeback if he wins the New York City mayoral race.

Unfortunately, as someone who follow’s Gotham’s politics, I regret to inform you there’s one upside to the resurgence of this unctuous, ethically vacant, sexually harassing COVID butcher: The alternative is actually worse — a pro-Hamas socialist, defund-the-police anti-Semite who wants to arrest Benjamin Netanyahu if he ever sets foot in NYC and wants the city to run grocery stores.

And while he’s picked up plenty of endorsements from people who should know better, here’s one that should turn a few heads, particularly if nobody in her family says anything about it and someone in it decides to run for higher office, again: Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter.

According to the Washington Free Beacon, Ella Emhoff declared her support for Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic Socialist of America extremist and state assemblyman currently running second in the Democratic polls to Cuomo, at a rally on Sunday.

In a video taken from a Mamdani event in Brooklyn described as a “rally/rave” by the Free Beacon (which sounds about right for Mamdani’s constituency), Emhoff said that Mamdani, the “next mayor of New York City,” is “going to make New York happier, healthier, and more affordable.”

We’re here at Brooklyn Steel to get out the vote for @ZohranKMamdani! Head over to https://t.co/slbzjloedD to get involved 🫶🏾 pic.twitter.com/PZdLee5oS9 — Chi Ossé (@OsseChi) May 4, 2025

New York City has a complicated ranked-choice voting system, which requires people to list candidates in order of preference and then drops the one with the least votes after each “round” until someone gets 50 percent. This has led to a cattle-car primary — but of the non-Cuomo candidates that have emerged, the 33-year-old Ugandan-born Mamdani has become the unlikely star. He’s second in initial polling to Cuomo, according to an April Siena College survey, 34 percent to 16 percent. Cuomo eventually wins in the eighth round of ranked-choice elimination in that poll, 54 percent to 27 percent.

However, Mamdani has two advantages. First, even finishing second establishes him as a major player. Second, people might remember sometime between now and the June primary that Andrew Cuomo is Andrew Cuomo — and that puts Mamdani in a position to potentially become mayor.

Mamdani’s proposals themselves are bad enough: In addition to starting city-run grocery stores in each of the five boroughs to eliminate so-called “food deserts” and instituting a $30-an-hour minimum wage, he plans to spend a ginormous amount of money on what he calls a “Department of Community Safety” — basically a rebranded version of the “defund the police” mental health squads that were popular proposals during the summer of Floyd before everyone in the gentrified communities that supported this suddenly saw what an uptick in crime did to their lives with regularly funded police and backed away from that defund/mental health squad prattle in a right hurry.

And this is the stuff he campaigns on. The less savory stuff, which he doesn’t put in the foreground, is even worse.

Mamdani’s response in the wake of the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attacks against Israel can only be properly called anti-Semitic. On Oct. 8, he released a statement lambasting “Netanyahu’s declaration of war, the Israeli government’s decision to cut electricity to Gaza, and Knesset members calling for another Nakba,” insisting that Israel’s only pathway to just response is “ending the occupation and dismantling apartheid.” Just a week after the attack, he marched outside Sen. Chuck Schumer’s Brooklyn home, demanding that Schumer stop Israel from defending itself.

In a Free Press profile of Mamdani published last month, writer Olivia Reingold noted that the roots of Mamdani’s anti-Israel hatred ran deep — and through his parents, who are academics. (Because of course they are.) And guess where his dad teaches? C’mon, just guess!

His father, meanwhile, is Mahmood Mamdani, a Columbia professor of anthropology slated to teach a course this fall on “Settlers and Natives,” which uses Israel and Palestine as an example of “settler-native relations.” When I sat down with Mahmood in November 2023 on Columbia’s campus to discuss rising anti-Semitism across the Ivy League, he told me, “There’s nothing wrong” with describing October 7 as a “military action.”

In April 2024, Mahmood participated in Columbia’s notorious anti-Israel encampment, leading a teach-in for students on the “historical context from South Africa’s apartheid era and campus protests of the time,” according to the Columbia Daily Spectator.

About his parents, Zohran Mamdani has said, “These are people to whom I owe everything — not simply the person that I am, but the thoughts that I have.”

Oh, I imagine. He hasn’t used his father’s language because he’s not that dumb — but he’s supported the anti-Semitic Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement and has put Israel’s prime minister on notice that, even though he doesn’t have the jurisdiction, he’d enforce the International Criminal Court’s ludicrous indictment of Benjamin Netanyahu by having the New York Police Department arrest him:

NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, a Democratic Socialist from Queens, says he’d order the NYPD to arrest IsraeliPM Benjamin Netanyahu if he visits the city, even though the U.S. is not a party to the ICC pic.twitter.com/1SMxjnRdZu — Jacob N. Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) November 26, 2024

Well, there’s some consolation: He can’t entirely defund the NYPD, because he’ll have to grab Bibi before he gets to the United Nations Building.

I’d urge you to read the rest of the Free Press article if you can, because what Mamdani is like behind the scenes, politically, is apparently so appalling this man shouldn’t even be in academia, much less government. Suffice it to say that this is a pro-Hamas, anti-Israel radical … endorsed by Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter.

Kamala Harris, mind you, has always tried to paint herself as “Momala,” even if she’s only a stepmom. If she runs for California governor or (ugh) president (again), she’ll doubtlessly use her family as a backdrop. (Again.)

So, it’s worth asking her: What do you think about your stepdaughter’s endorsement of a heinous character?

Because nobody cares what Ella Emhoff thinks unless her stepmom is powerful. And if her stepmom is powerful, she’s letting her power be lent to someone using it for utter evil. She’s the daughter of Doug Emhoff, the former anti-anti-Semitism czar who was on the Holocaust Memorial Council board. Do you think maybe this deserves at least a little rebuke? A little distance? Something?

This is a man who is noxious enough that, in a contest that’s basically come down between him and Andrew Cuomo, most sane people are picking Andrew Cuomo. He is an unapologetic, cheerful bigot who cheers on anti-Jewish terrorism from afar, and he’s part of the cancer that’s growing on the Democratic Party — a cancer worse, yes, than Andrew Cuomo or Kamala Harris.

If she cannot bring herself to say anything about her stepkid using the modicum of fame she’s been given to feed that cancer, Democrats must acknowledge she’s a coward, part of the problem, or both.

What about it, Momala? The ball’s in your court.

