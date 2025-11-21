Kansas City Chiefs Coach Takes Harsh Shot at Trump: 'He Has No Idea What's Going On'

Kansas City Chiefs Special Teams Coordinator Dave Toub was left fuming when asked to respond to President Donald Trump’s criticism of the NFL’s latest rule change on kickoffs.

Trump has repeatedly taken aim at the new rule, which changes kickoffs, still having the ball kicked from the 35-yard line, but with every player aside from the kicker on the kicking team having at least one foot on the opposing team’s 40-yard line.

Players must wait until the ball hits the ground or it’s touched by a returner inside the 20-yard line before moving, according to Newsweek.

Per Newsweek, Trump posted via Truth Social in September, “’Sissy’ football is bad for America, and bad for the NFL! Who comes up with these ridiculous ideas?

“It’s like wanting to ‘roll back’ the golf ball so it doesn’t go (nearly!) as far. Fortunately, college football will remain the same, hopefully forever!!

As Fox News reported, Trump told ESPN on a Veteran’s Day special, “I think it’s so terrible. I think it’s so demeaning, and I think it hurts the game.

“It hurts the pageantry,” Trump added about the new rule.

Toub was asked to comment during a press conference this week, and he blasted the president over his opinion.

#Chiefs ST Coorinator Dave Toub responds to Trump criticizing the new kickoff rules. He says, “He doesn’t even know what he’s looking at.” pic.twitter.com/tPDPEgRA4G — Sports Radio 810 WHB (@SportsRadio810) November 20, 2025

“He doesn’t even know what he’s looking at. He has no idea what’s going on,” the coach fumed.

“I take that for what it’s worth. I hope he hears it,” Toub told the room, shaking his head.

His reaction seemed out of sorts, as he could have taken the president’s jab at an unpopular in stride and moved on, but chose to get agitated instead.

It’s not like Trump was going after Toub or the Chiefs for their performance this season, which he would have plenty of reason to do.

The Chiefs are currently sitting in ninth in the AFC with a record of 5-5.

This is their worst season in over a decade.

Toub has plenty to be angry about, with none of it being directed toward Trump.

That’s likely what we’re seeing unfold.

An angry coach, looking to vent his frustration over a struggling team, chose to lash out at the president.

