JACKSONVILLE, FL - AUGUST 10: Assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Dave Toub of the Kansas City Chiefs stands on the sidelines prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on August 10, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs Coach Takes Harsh Shot at Trump: 'He Has No Idea What's Going On'

 By Samuel Short  November 21, 2025 at 8:57am
Kansas City Chiefs Special Teams Coordinator Dave Toub was left fuming when asked to respond to President Donald Trump’s criticism of the NFL’s latest rule change on kickoffs.

Trump has repeatedly taken aim at the new rule, which changes kickoffs, still having the ball kicked from the 35-yard line, but with every player aside from the kicker on the kicking team having at least one foot on the opposing team’s 40-yard line.

Players must wait until the ball hits the ground or it’s touched by a returner inside the 20-yard line before moving, according to Newsweek.

Per Newsweek, Trump posted via Truth Social in September, “’Sissy’ football is bad for America, and bad for the NFL! Who comes up with these ridiculous ideas?

“It’s like wanting to ‘roll back’ the golf ball so it doesn’t go (nearly!) as far. Fortunately, college football will remain the same, hopefully forever!!

As Fox News reported, Trump told ESPN on a Veteran’s Day special, “I think it’s so terrible. I think it’s so demeaning, and I think it hurts the game.

“It hurts the pageantry,” Trump added about the new rule.

Toub was asked to comment during a press conference this week, and he blasted the president over his opinion.

“He doesn’t even know what he’s looking at. He has no idea what’s going on,” the coach fumed.

“I take that for what it’s worth. I hope he hears it,” Toub told the room, shaking his head.

His reaction seemed out of sorts, as he could have taken the president’s jab at an unpopular in stride and moved on, but chose to get agitated instead.

It’s not like Trump was going after Toub or the Chiefs for their performance this season, which he would have plenty of reason to do.

The Chiefs are currently sitting in ninth in the AFC with a record of 5-5.

This is their worst season in over a decade.

Toub has plenty to be angry about, with none of it being directed toward Trump.

That’s likely what we’re seeing unfold.

An angry coach, looking to vent his frustration over a struggling team, chose to lash out at the president.

Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




Conversation