Kansas City Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Supports TPUSA Super Bowl Halftime Alternative to Rapper Bad Bunny

The Kansas City Chiefs — inarguably the closest thing the NFL has had to a capital “D” dynasty since Bill Belichick and Tom Brady broke up — may not get to play in the Super Bowl this year.

In fact, given the team’s 5-5 record and third place standing in the AFC West, it’s not even clear that Patrick Mahomes, Mr. Taylor Swift, and the rest of the Chiefs will make the playoffs this year.

But that hasn’t stopped Gracie Hunt, daughter of Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt, from chiming in about a key Super Bowl tradition: the halftime show.

And it’s not in support of the NFL’s polarizing decision to feature Bad Bunny — undoubtedly a popular musician, but one who is flagrantly anti-Donald Trump and anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Hunt spoke during “The Will Cain Show” on Fox News and lauded Turning Point USA’s decision to air a halftime show alternative, among other topics.

Specifically, Hunt had major praise for Erika Kirk, the widow of TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk, who is now running the operation in her husband’s stead.

“I really respect Erika for all that she’s done, especially with creating a halftime show for America. You know, children are young, they’re impressionable. Young women, young men and everyone, they just need someone to look up to,” Hunt said.

“As someone who doesn’t yet have young children of my own, I can’t imagine how difficult that is to navigate,” Hunt continued. “But I think she’s done an incredible job leading Turning Point, leading young women and really leading an alternative for young Americans.

“Football’s becoming the world sport, but, at its heart, it’s America’s sport built around family.”

Do you plan to watch the Super Bowl? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 25% (79 Votes) No: 75% (231 Votes)

Of note, few people are more qualified to talk Super Bowl than Gracie Hunt. Her grandfather, Lamar Hunt, was the man who coined the term “Super Bowl” when the NFL and AFL merged in 1966.

(Fun fact: The Super Bowl was known as the “NFL-AFL Championship Game” for the first two iterations, before Lamar Hunt’s nickname took over.)

“When my grandfather named the Super Bowl he intended it to be something children and families of all ages could come together and watch and really believed that the game should come first, that football is the attraction and that it didn’t need to compromise its character or rely on cheap appeal to draw an audience, especially when that approach can alienate so much of the fan base,” Hunt said.

She also added some free advice for Erika Kirk and TPUSA: “The NFL honors women, the military, this country, celebrates communities. So, I think that whoever they select going forward for the halftime show needs to reflect those values more closely. So, I respect Erika.”

She wasn’t done dispensing advice. She also proffered two big musical names that could make for a more appropriate halftime show than Bad Bunny: Jason Aldean and Taylor Swift, the fiancé of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Hunt also spent some time lauding the religious revival she’s seeing among younger Americans.

“I think our generation gets a bad rap, but I am so excited by this movement I’ve seen within this younger generation,” she said. “They are hungry for a deeper ‘why.’ They are hungry for Jesus. November is global Bible month, and Bible sales are up.

“And I’m just seeing this massive resurgence in young women, in young men, across college campuses getting baptized, sharing the gospel and wanting to leave this world a better place.”

The NFL, for its part, has ignored the backlash to its Bad Bunny decision, and opted to keep him as the performer in the face of protest.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.