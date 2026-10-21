Kansas City Chiefs Mourn as Beloved Former Player Dies at Age 37

Former Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Allen Bailey, known as “The Hulk,” is dead at the age of 37.

Alford Bailey Jr. said his brother died Tuesday at his Florida home, according to TMZ.

The site reported his death was believed to be from natural causes. No official cause of death was released.

“Our hearts go out to his family. Prayers are with them,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Wednesday, according to USA Today.

“Way too young, obviously. One of my favorite players. Great kid. Just sorry to see that happened to him.”

Bailey played for the Chiefs from 2011 to 2018, then finished his 10-year NFL career with the Atlanta Falcons.

“Lost a teammate, a friend, a brother. God needed another angel. Rest easy, my brother,” former Chiefs offensive lineman Jeff Allen posted on X.

“Allen Bailey was an excellent teammate, generous man, and kind soul. We’re deeply saddened to hear of his passing, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends,” the team posted on X.

Lost a teammate, a friend, a brother. God needed another angel. Rest easy, my brother. 🕊️🙏🏽 https://t.co/dujzrXzTiX — The Cookie Expert (@JeffAllen71) October 21, 2026

The 2011 third-round pick became a starter in 2014, and racked up five sacks in 12 starts.

Midway through that campaign, he signed a four-year, $25 million contract extension.

At 6 feet, 3 inches and 288 pounds, Bailey said he was given the nickname “the Hulk” as a freshman at Miami, where he was a two-time All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection.

Former Chiefs teammate Dee Ford told the Kansas City Star in 2014 that the nickname was “perfect.”

“Looks like the Hulk. Plays like the Hulk. He’s a complete player, man. He’s powerful, fast. He’s just a freak. You see him do certain stuff … there’s a select few guys in the league like that.”

Derrick Joshson, a former Chiefs linebacker, called Bailey a “gentle giant” in a 2017 interview.

“You know not to mess with him, but at the same time, he’s very approachable. He laughs and jokes with me all the time,” he said.

“He’s a guy who makes my job easier,” Johnson said. “I mean, I can’t tell you enough words to express how much Allen Bailey means to the defensive line and to our defense. Seeing that guy, before you even snap the ball, people are looking at him like, ‘OK, we’ve got something on our hands.'”

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