Police in Dallas are searching for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice in relation to a hit-and-run accident in the city Saturday.

The Dallas Morning News reported that the drivers of two luxury cars — a Corvette and a Lamborghini — were speeding on the city’s north side just before 6:30 p.m. when both lost control of their vehicles, according to police.

The Lamborghini struck a median, which resulted in what police called a chain reaction accident that involved six cars in total.

The drivers of both luxury vehicles then allegedly left the scene on foot without checking with the other drivers who were involved.

No insurance information was exchanged, police said.

A motorist who caught the incident on his dash camera shared it with numerous media outlets.

It showed several cars involved, including a minivan that spun out.

Rashee Rice dashcam footage shows crash between his Corvette and Lamborghini https://t.co/c1BcqFZjiw pic.twitter.com/47ccL5W94B — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) April 1, 2024

“The occupants of the Lamborghini and the Corvette all ran from the scene without stopping to determine if anyone needed medical help or providing their information,” a summary of the incident report from the Dallas Police Department said, according to USA Today.

Two drivers were treated at the scene for injuries that were described as minor by police.

Meanwhile, two people who were passengers in a third car were transported to an area hospital, where they were treated for minor injuries.

Police believe Rice was driving the Corvette, according to the Morning News.

Other photos and video showed several men leaving the accident scene on foot, according to TMZ.

First Crash Site Photos Involving Rashee Rice’s Car, Occupants Seen Leaving | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/z3SbBCkyvA — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) March 31, 2024

The Morning News reported Rice had not been arrested or charged with a crime a day after the incident.

The 23-year-old receiver recently finished his rookie campaign after he was drafted by the Chiefs in the second round of last year’s NFL draft.

Will police find Rashee Rice?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (159 Votes) No: 2% (3 Votes)

He had played for four seasons at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, just about a mile from the scene of Saturday’s accident.

Rice won a Super Bowl ring just two months ago in a game in which he caught six passes for 39 yards.

He also had two carries for a total of five yards in his team’s overtime win against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

