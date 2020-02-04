Kansas City, Kan. Mayor Stands by Trump's Super Bowl Praise: 'We Like To Share the Glory'

The mayor of Kansas City, Kansas, gave President Donald Trump a pass for mistakenly thinking the Super Bowl champion Chiefs play in his city and state, explaining his constituents gladly “share the glory.”

Following the Chiefs’ victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night, Trump tweeted, “Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game, and a fantastic comeback, under immense pressure.”

“You represented the Great State of Kansas and, in fact, the entire USA, so very well. Our Country is PROUD OF YOU!”

This is already a classic pic.twitter.com/NGn8LV1wOl — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) February 3, 2020

The president later deleted the tweet and posted a new one correctly identifying the Chiefs as being based out of Kansas City, Missouri.

Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game and a fantastic comeback under immense pressure. We are proud of you and the Great State of Missouri. You are true Champions! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2020

There is, in fact, a Kansas City, Kansas (population 153,000), which is only separated by the much larger Kansas City, Missouri (population 489,000), by a state boundary line.

“Mr. Trump certainly is not the first person to confuse what locals call ‘K.C.M.O.’ for ‘K.C.K,'” explained New York Times reporter John Eligon.

Not surprisingly, the Chiefs enjoy strong support on both sides of the border.

It’s about a 15-minute drive from Kansas City, Kansas, to Arrowhead Stadium, home of the Chiefs.

Further, there is no NFL team located in the Jayhawk State.

Kansas City, Kansas, Mayor David Alvey told The New York Times, “We like to share the glory as well,” noting the Chiefs belong to both cities.

Kansas Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly agreed.

“We’ve had our conflicts over the years, but there’s no rivalry between Kansas and Missouri where the Chiefs are concerned,” she said in a statement to The Times.

Secretary of State and Kansan Mike Pompeo expressed his pride in the Chiefs on Sunday night.

“Congratulations to the Kansas City @Chiefs on your @SuperBowl win! Way to put the heartland on the map and bring home the :trophy: for the first time in 50 years,” Pompeo tweeted.

Congratulations to the Kansas City @Chiefs on your @SuperBowl win! Way to put the heartland on the map and bring home the :trophy: for the first time in 50 years. #ChiefsKingdom #SuperBowlLIV https://t.co/Qz2YtUSewH — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) February 3, 2020

Trump will likely get a chance to meet the Chiefs firsthand in the months ahead.

Multiple players on the team, as well as head coach Andy Reid, have expressed an interest in a White House visit to celebrate their victory.

“That would be great to go to the White House,” wide receiver Tyreek Hill told The Kansas City Star.

“I’ve never been to D.C., so that would be great.”

Reid, who notched his 222nd win as an NFL head coach and first Super Bowl victory on Sunday (2/2/20 on the calendar), is also up for a White House visit.

“I haven’t thought about that,” Reid said.

“I mean, I’ll be there. So, if they’re inviting us, I’ll be here,” he added.

“It’s quite an honor.”

