SECTIONS
Commentary News
Print

Kansas City, Kan. Mayor Stands by Trump's Super Bowl Praise: 'We Like To Share the Glory'

Fans cheer on the Chiefs at the Power and Light District as the Kansas City Chiefs play the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on Feb. 2, 2020, in Kansas City, Kansas.Kyle Rivas / Getty ImagesFans cheer on the Chiefs at the Power and Light District as the Kansas City Chiefs play the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on Feb. 2, 2020, in Kansas City, Kansas. (Kyle Rivas / Getty Images)

By Randy DeSoto
Published February 4, 2020 at 12:06pm
Print

The mayor of Kansas City, Kansas, gave President Donald Trump a pass for mistakenly thinking the Super Bowl champion Chiefs play in his city and state, explaining his constituents gladly “share the glory.”

Following the Chiefs’ victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night, Trump tweeted, “Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game, and a fantastic comeback, under immense pressure.”

“You represented the Great State of Kansas and, in fact, the entire USA, so very well. Our Country is PROUD OF YOU!”

TRENDING: Super Bowl Halftime Show Contained a Subtle Anti-Trump Immigration Message

The president later deleted the tweet and posted a new one correctly identifying the Chiefs as being based out of Kansas City, Missouri.

There is, in fact, a Kansas City, Kansas (population 153,000), which is only separated by the much larger Kansas City, Missouri (population 489,000), by a state boundary line.

Do you think the left is overreacting to an honest mistake on Trump's part?

“Mr. Trump certainly is not the first person to confuse what locals call ‘K.C.M.O.’ for ‘K.C.K,'” explained New York Times reporter John Eligon.

Not surprisingly, the Chiefs enjoy strong support on both sides of the border.

It’s about a 15-minute drive from Kansas City, Kansas, to Arrowhead Stadium, home of the Chiefs.

Further, there is no NFL team located in the Jayhawk State.

Kansas City, Kansas, Mayor David Alvey told The New York Times, “We like to share the glory as well,” noting the Chiefs belong to both cities.

RELATED: Rand Paul Uses Senate Floor To Blare 'Whistleblower' Question Roberts Tried To Silence

Kansas Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly agreed.

“We’ve had our conflicts over the years, but there’s no rivalry between Kansas and Missouri where the Chiefs are concerned,” she said in a statement to The Times.

Secretary of State and Kansan Mike Pompeo expressed his pride in the Chiefs on Sunday night.

“Congratulations to the Kansas City @Chiefs on your @SuperBowl win! Way to put the heartland on the map and bring home the :trophy: for the first time in 50 years,” Pompeo tweeted.

Trump will likely get a chance to meet the Chiefs firsthand in the months ahead.

Multiple players on the team, as well as head coach Andy Reid, have expressed an interest in a White House visit to celebrate their victory.

“That would be great to go to the White House,” wide receiver Tyreek Hill told The Kansas City Star.

“I’ve never been to D.C., so that would be great.”

Reid, who notched his 222nd win as an NFL head coach and first Super Bowl victory on Sunday (2/2/20 on the calendar), is also up for a White House visit.

“I haven’t thought about that,” Reid said.

“I mean, I’ll be there. So, if they’re inviting us, I’ll be here,” he added.

“It’s quite an honor.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







Virginia Senate Blocks Northam's Gun Control Legislation
Kansas City, Kan. Mayor Stands by Trump's Super Bowl Praise: 'We Like To Share the Glory'
Joe Biden Admits His Son's Burisma Board Position Was a 'Bad Image'
Chiefs Stars Address Potential White House Visit: 'That Would Be Great'
Rush Limbaugh Announces He's Been Diagnosed with Advanced Lung Cancer
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×