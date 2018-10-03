SECTIONS
Politics
Print

Republican Congressional Incumbent in Danger of Losing to Democrat with over Twice the Funding

By Evie Fordham
at 7:56am
Print

Republican Kansas Rep. Kevin Yoder has raised the largest amount — $1.1 million — a Republican in his district has ever pulled in over a three-month period, but Democratic challenger Sharice Davids has him beat with the $2.7 million she has raised in the same time frame.

Democrats view the fundraising win as another sign of a “blue wave” coming in November, but Yoder’s team asserts that Davids’ fundraising does not mean she has more support in the district, reported McClatchy.

“Sharice has been completely non-existent in the district because she’s raising liberal money around the country,” his campaign said in a statement according to McClatchy.

“She’s skipped important local events for swanky New York fundraisers. She’s had Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris soliciting donations for her from Massachusetts and California,” the statement said.

“Meanwhile, Kevin continues to work hard and win votes here in the Third District.”

TRENDING: Trump Attacks Pop Star Taylor Swift After Singer Turns Political

Davids broke the district’s record for fundraising, according to McClatchy.

Nonpartisan analysts like Inside Elections editor Nathan Gonzales see Davids’ huge fundraising as in line with a trend of large, late-stage influxes of funding for Democrats in the most closely contested House races, according to McClatchy.

“Normally that would be regarded as a good fundraising quarter for a U.S. Senate candidate,” Gonzales said according to McClatchy.

“But so many Democratic challengers are raising incredible amounts of money that $2.7 million starts to sound normal.”

Do you think Republicans will hold Congress in the midterm elections?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Davids thanked people who “have made small-dollar investments in this campaign” in a statement that also slammed Yoder for looking out “for his special interest donors,” according to McClatchy.

News of Davids’ record-breaking funding comes days after the National Republican Congressional Committee pulled $1 million in advertising funding to support Yoder’s campaign.

The decision “reportedly comes from the organization’s lack of confidence that Yoder can pull out a win,” reported The Daily Caller News Foundation Sunday.

September polls show Davids slightly ahead of Yoder. An openly gay Native American, she won the endorsement of former President Barack Obama, according to the Shawnee Mission Post.

RELATED: Report: GOP Majority on Verge of Collapsing, Up To 68 Seats in Play

Democrats have eyed Yoder’s district since Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton “narrowly won” there in 2016, reported McClatchy.

Yoder has represented the Sunflower State’s 3rd congressional district since 2011 and has told TheDCNF that his campaign is relying on grassroots efforts to beat Davids in the midterm elections.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website. Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Monica Romano

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders responds to CNN reported Jim Acosta during a briefing on Oct. 3, 2018The White House / YouTube screen shot

Sarah Sanders Rips Acosta: I Don’t Have Any Problems Stating Facts, Unlike You

Steven Beyer

Chief Justice John Roberts, right, administers the Constitutional Oath to Judge Brett Kavanaugh in the Justices' Conference Room of the Supreme Court Building. Ashley Kavanaugh holds the Bible. In the foreground are their daughters, Margaret, left, and Liza.Fred Schilling / Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States via AP

Kavanaugh Makes History with First Official Action on Supreme Court

Dana Nottingham

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and U.S. President Donald J. TrumpJason DeCrow / AP Photos; Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff / Flickr

US Terminates 1955 Treaty with Iran After UN Orders Trump To Lift Sanctions

Randy DeSoto

CBS News' John Dickerson, left, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, right.CBS News / Twitter screen shot

CBS News Anchor Gets Testy With McConnell, Cites False Stat About Supreme Court Appointments

Jack Davis

Police and first responders gather at the scene of an accident involving a limosuine van that left 20 people dead.WTEN screen shot

20 People Reported Dead After Horrific Limousine Crash in New York

Jack Davis

Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, left, and Brett KavanaughCBS News screen shots

Kavanaugh’s Already Hired as Many African-American Clerks as Ginsberg Has Since 1993

Steven Beyer

Ariel Dumas, left, and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.Ariel Dumas / Twitter; Fox News Screen shot

‘Late Show’ Writer Sets Off Vicious Firestorm: ‘I’m Just Glad We Ruined Brett Kavanaugh’s Life’

Jack Davis

Antifa protestors block the street in Portland, Oregon.@FarleyFilms / Twitter screen shot

Antifa Shut Down Major Intersection, Threaten Citizens with Violence If They Don’t Obey

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.