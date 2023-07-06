Kanter Freedom Offers First-Class Ticket Out of the Country to WNBA Player Who Called America 'Trash'

Former NBA star Enes Kanter Freedom sent an America-bashing WNBA player some sage advice and told her she should feel blessed to be an American after she called the United States “trash” and blasted anyone who would criticize her as a “racist.”

Liberty warrior Kanter Freedom responded to Natasha Cloud, the WNBA guard who last week went on an anti-American tirade which she kicked off with a tweet saying, “Our country is trash in so many ways. And instead of using our resources to make it better we continue to oppress Marginalized groups that we have targeted since the beginning of times.”

Our country is trash in so many ways and instead of using our resources to make it better we continue to oppress Marginalized groups that we have targeted since the beginning of times. Black/brown communities& LGBTQ+ man we are too powerful to still be attacking issues separate — Natasha Cloud (@T_Cloud4) June 30, 2023

Cloud’s ire was raised by the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that upheld the free speech and religious freedom of a Colorado Christian who refused to create a wedding website for a gay couple.

Cloud, who plays for the ultra-woke WNBA‘s Washington Mystics, continued posting attack after attack, doubling and tripling down on her hatred for America in the face of hundreds of critics on Twitter.

On her Instagram account, she added that the U.S. was “moving backwards” and added that America is a “f***ing joke,” Fox News reported.

Cloud experienced a lot of pushback from her rabid posts attacking the very country that made her rich. Despite the criticism, on Saturday, she continued expressing her hatred for the U.S.A., blasting people who told her to “move to Russia” or China.

“I’m blessed to travel the world for my career. I’ve been in plenty of countries that I would have my human rights, healthcare, free/assisted schooling, don’t have to fear mass shootings or white supremacists, don’t have to be concerned about the highest maternal mortality rates,” she wrote.

She went on to push the myth that U.S. police engage in murders and claimed that blacks are put in jail only because of their race.

“Less police murders, no mass incarceration based on race, adequate minimum wage, rights to my body as a woman, I MEAN I CAN KEEP GOING,” she added.

“Cause these are things that America is capable of…and when I say trash this is what I’m referring to. We choose to allow politicians to line their pockets and spit false and hateful ideologies to pit us against each other,” Cloud wrote.

“America is a business,” she exclaimed.

She went on to voice anger and hatred at religious people, calling anyone who disagreed “racist.”

Imagine having all the power and resources to be great. I’m talking about everybody eats. Then imagine wasting it on hateful ideologies. Imagine weaponizing religion. That is America. We are a hateful disappointment. That’s the truth. We have the potential to be great — Natasha Cloud (@T_Cloud4) June 30, 2023

I’m blessed to travel the world for my career. I’ve been in plenty of countries that I would have my human rights, healthcare, free/assisted schooling, don’t have to fear mass shootings or white supremacists, don’t have to be concerned about the highest maternal mortality rates⬇️ — Natasha Cloud (@T_Cloud4) July 1, 2023

Cause these are things that America is capable of…and when I say trash this is what I’m referring to. We choose to allow politicians to line their pockets and spit false and hateful ideologies to pit us against each other. America is a business. — Natasha Cloud (@T_Cloud4) July 1, 2023

Y’all tired of me saying your racist. IM TIRED OF YALL BEING RACIST. You don’t know me or my heart. But you still hate me immediately for the color of my skin, being gay, and being a woman. This is how some of y’all were raised and trained to think. ITS WRONG. — Natasha Cloud (@T_Cloud4) July 1, 2023

Cloud grew up in privilege and is now a millionaire for playing a game for a living, so “oppression” is something she does not know. She attended a $10,000 per-year Catholic High School in the far-western Philadelphia suburbs, and went on to attend the Universities of Maryland and Saint Joseph’s before being drafted in the 2015 WNBA draft. She reportedly is under three-year $565,000 contract with the Mystics and makes $190,000 annually, according to SportTrac.

She has also engaged in left-wing activism, taking 2020 off to engage in Black Lives Matter activism.

For his part, Enes Kanter Freedom had just about enough of Cloud’s lunacy, Fox News reported. Cloud’s venom aimed at the U.S. brought Kanter Freedom to lecture the ungrateful WNBA player on the virtues of America.

Kanter Freedom replied to Cloud’s unhinged rants on Monday by inviting her to actually tour oppressive nations so she can see how much better the U.S. is in comparison. And he added, “Just ask your colleague Brittney Griner how ‘trash’ America is.”

“Calling America trash huh? Let me know when your season is over, I’ll buy your ticket and we can go together to counties like China, Russia, IRAN, North Korea, Venezuela, Cuba, & Turkey. Forget about calling them trash, I would like to see if you can even criticize those regimes!! You and your family members would be thrown in jail, tortured to death, and raped,” he tweeted.

Just ask your colleague Brittney Griner how “trash” America is. Calling America trash huh?

Let me know when your season is over, I’ll buy your ticket and we can go together to counties like China, Russia, IRAN, North Korea, Venezuela, Cuba, & Turkey.

Forget about calling them… https://t.co/A3Kfojx9jQ — Enes FREEDOM (@EnesFreedom) July 3, 2023

Kanter Freedom’s broadside also got a response from Cloud.

“I have respect for @EnesFreedom lived experience in his country. I would expect him to have the same respect for MY lived experience as a black gay woman in my country. You have no idea what it means to walk my journey or anyone else’s for that matter,” she wrote.

I have respect for @EnesFreedom lived experience in his country. I would expect him to have the same respect for MY lived experience as a black gay woman in my country. You have no idea what it means to walk my journey or anyone else’s for that matter. https://t.co/YbPDodE4Al — Natasha Cloud (@T_Cloud4) July 6, 2023

Cloud’s “lived experience” sent her to an expensive private high school, paid her way through college and made her a millionaire by playing a game for a living.

Kanter Freedom, on the other hand, has risked being jailed and even executed for speaking out against the Muslim tyrant who runs his native country of Turkey. His experiences there drove him to the U.S., where he learned about freedom and liberty, and where he became a U.S. citizen.

If you want to compare the “life experiences” of these two pro basketball players, Enes Kanter Freedom’s is far more admirable. While Cloud was born to a life of privilege, wealth and fame, Kanter Freedom had to fight his way to freedom and earn his way to success.

