One of Kanye West’s former business partners says he can’t find the erratic rapper as he seeks to serve him with legal documents.

Thomas St. John is attempting to locate West — legal name “Ye” — to serve him with a $4.5 million lawsuit, according to the New York Post.

St. John formerly worked as West’s business manager.

He’s accusing the rapper of violating an 18-month guaranteed employment contract and refusing to pay him $900,000 he’s owed for the three months he worked for West before being terminated, according to The Sun.

West, 45, allegedly fired St. John in a heated exchange with the international accountant in January, according to the latter’s court filing.

St. John says he is owed $4.5 million on the agreement, including the $900,000. He said he’s been unable to serve West a copy of the lawsuit at three of his homes in California.

“For Mr. West, despite our diligent efforts, we were unable to ascertain his current residential address, and therefore, have not yet made attempts to serve him personally,” the accountant’s lawyers said in the court filing, according to the Sun.

“Instead, we have attempted to service him by mail at multiple possible addresses.”

St. John also said in the filing that he has faced difficulties in identifying West’s new legal counsel in the case.

Do you think Kanye will turn up soon? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 73% (155 Votes) No: 27% (57 Votes)

“We were advised about a new law firm for defendants, but not a specific point of contact.

“We subsequently learned of information in the news that the law firm identified as new counsel was not affiliated with the defendants.”

One tweet from hip-hop outlet Daily Loud described West as “missing,” although the unpredictable artist has made public appearances in recent weeks.

Kanye West has reportedly been missing and unable to find for weeks according to his ex-business manager. pic.twitter.com/OkAfMiWr4I — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) December 28, 2022

West has been broadly condemned after a December appearance on the website Infowars in which he expressed his support for Nazism.

The rap artist expressed his support for German dictator Adolf Hitler in the interview, according to The Washington Post.

“Every human being has value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler,” West claimed of the murderous tyrant, per the New York Post.

The court has set a case management conference in the litigation for April, according to the Sun.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.