Kanye Now Blasting Abortion, Food Stamps, Fatherlessness in No Holds Barred Interview

Rapper and new Christ follower Kanye West hammered Democrats in a recent interview for supporting policies that led to dependence on the federal government, fatherless homes and high abortion rates among African-Americans.

West told radio host Kurt “Big Boy” Alexander on Friday that African-Americans fought in the Civil Rights Movement for the right to have their own opinion about politics, “not the right to vote for whoever the white liberal said black people are supposed to vote for.”

West, who is a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump, said that people have tried to accuse him of not being true to who he is.

“Last year [white liberals] tried to tell me who I was supposed to vote for because I’m black,” he said. “Now this year white liberals are trying to tell me who I’m supposed to vote for because I’m Christian.”

Alexander asked West how he responds to those who say the singer is turning his back on the culture.

“Exactly, 100 percent,” he responded. “I have turned my back on the idea of victimization mentality.”

Watch below, starting at the 4-minute mark:

“We’re brainwashed out here, bro,” West added, who is currently promoting his new album “Jesus is King.”

“Come on, man. This is a free man talking. Democrats had us voting Democrat for food stamps for years, bro. What you talking about? Guns in the 80s, taking the fathers out the home, Plan B, lowering our votes, making us abort children. Thou shall not kill.”

In a separate interview with record producer Zane Lowe, Kanye said his main mission in life now is to spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

“Now that I’m in service to Christ, my job is to spread the Gospel, to let people know what Jesus has done for me,” West said.

“I’ve spread a lot of things,” the rapper reflected. “There was a time I was letting you know what high fashion had done for me, I was letting you know what the Hennessey had done for me, but now I’m letting you know what Jesus has done for me, and in that I’m no longer a slave, I’m a son now, a son of God. I’m free.”

During his “Sunday Service” event in Salt Lake City earlier this month, West reminded the upward of 10,000 people on hand that it was the Republican Party under the leadership of its first president, Abraham Lincoln, that ended slavery in the United States.

“That’s the Republican Party that freed the slaves,” he said. “And for a year people want to call me a ‘coon’ because I chose my right.”

“And we got the right, right? We got our own right to our opinions, right?” West said. “Somebody tell me because of my color who I’m supposed to pick as the president. You black, so you can’t like Trump.

“I ain’t never made a decision based off my color. That’s a form of slavery, mental slavery. I can’t drink from the white person’s fountain.”

