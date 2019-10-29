SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Kanye Now Blasting Abortion, Food Stamps, Fatherlessness in No Holds Barred Interview

×
By Randy DeSoto
Published October 29, 2019 at 4:19pm
Print

Rapper and new Christ follower Kanye West hammered Democrats in a recent interview for supporting policies that led to dependence on the federal government, fatherless homes and high abortion rates among African-Americans.

West told radio host Kurt “Big Boy” Alexander on Friday that African-Americans fought in the Civil Rights Movement for the right to have their own opinion about politics, “not the right to vote for whoever the white liberal said black people are supposed to vote for.”

West, who is a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump, said that people have tried to accuse him of not being true to who he is.

“Last year [white liberals] tried to tell me who I was supposed to vote for because I’m black,” he said. “Now this year white liberals are trying to tell me who I’m supposed to vote for because I’m Christian.”

Alexander asked West how he responds to those who say the singer is turning his back on the culture.

TRENDING: Founding Fox News Reporter Catherine Herridge Abruptly Leaves the Network To Join CBS

“Exactly, 100 percent,” he responded. “I have turned my back on the idea of victimization mentality.”

Watch below, starting at the 4-minute mark:

“We’re brainwashed out here, bro,” West added, who is currently promoting his new album “Jesus is King.”

Do you think Kanye West is having a positive influence on culture?

“Come on, man. This is a free man talking. Democrats had us voting Democrat for food stamps for years, bro. What you talking about? Guns in the 80s, taking the fathers out the home, Plan B, lowering our votes, making us abort children. Thou shall not kill.”

In a separate interview with record producer Zane Lowe, Kanye said his main mission in life now is to spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

“Now that I’m in service to Christ, my job is to spread the Gospel, to let people know what Jesus has done for me,” West said.

“I’ve spread a lot of things,” the rapper reflected. “There was a time I was letting you know what high fashion had done for me, I was letting you know what the Hennessey had done for me, but now I’m letting you know what Jesus has done for me, and in that I’m no longer a slave, I’m a son now, a son of God. I’m free.”

During his “Sunday Service” event in Salt Lake City earlier this month, West reminded the upward of 10,000 people on hand that it was the Republican Party under the leadership of its first president, Abraham Lincoln, that ended slavery in the United States.

RELATED: Priest Denies Biden Communion Over His Unrepentant Support of Abortion

“That’s the Republican Party that freed the slaves,” he said. “And for a year people want to call me a ‘coon’ because I chose my right.”

“And we got the right, right? We got our own right to our opinions, right?” West said. “Somebody tell me because of my color who I’m supposed to pick as the president. You black, so you can’t like Trump.

“I ain’t never made a decision based off my color. That’s a form of slavery, mental slavery. I can’t drink from the white person’s fountain.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







Former California Gov. Jerry Brown Blames Trump and Republicans for Wildfires
Founding Fox News Reporter Catherine Herridge Abruptly Leaves the Network To Join CBS
Democratic Lawmaker Apologizes for Harassing Pro-Life Teen Girls 5 Months After the Incident
Republican Congressman Tells CNN Reporter To 'Interview Yourself' After Interview Gets Testy
Kanye Now Blasting Abortion, Food Stamps, Fatherlessness in No Holds Barred Interview
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×