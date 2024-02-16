Kanye Snaps at Reporter for Asking Who He's Backing for President - 'What Are You Talking About?'
Rapper Kanye West said this week that he still supports former President Donald Trump.
West, who made headlines during Trump’s time in office for supporting him, was asked about the former president at an airport on Monday, according to Vibe.
A reporter asked the rapper, “You still backing Trump?”
West replied, “Yeah, of course. It’s Trump all day.”
“What [are] you talking about? You know what it is,” he added. “They sent me in the hospital for supporting [Trump].”
REPORTER: You still backing Trump?
YE: Yeah of course it’s Trump all day … they sent me in the hospital for supporting [Trump] pic.twitter.com/DBg4PQuoJR
— Philippe (@philixpe) February 13, 2024
West was presumably referring to a November 2016 hospital stint for what USA Today reported was exhaustion and dehydration. His hospitalization came days after he told an audience that if he had voted, he would’ve cast his ballot for Trump.
West later mounted a long-shot bid for the White House in 2020.
In 2022, the rapper displayed erratic behavior and claimed in a months-long media blitz that a “Jewish mafia” was controlling the media and entertainment industry. He eventually apologized.
West was also asked on Monday about Israel’s ongoing war against Hamas but said he was more concerned about the violence in his hometown of Chicago.
Kanye West speaks on Palestine conflict and says he’s minding his business.
“I’m from the southside of Chicago, born in Atlanta”pic.twitter.com/uzqQ4Kg5f1
— Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) February 13, 2024
West released a new album, “Vultures 1,” last week. While much of his recent music has been faith-based, this time around he seemed to veer from that path.
In one of the songs on the album, West calls himself “the new Jesus” and appears to glamorize sexual violence against women.
“Vultures 1” reached the No. 1 spot on the Apple Music charts, according to Vibe. It was the No. 3 album as of Friday.
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.