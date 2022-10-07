Kanye Talks to Tucker Carlson, Says He Was Warned Against Wearing MAGA Hat, Kim Kardashian Was Clinton Shill

Just in case there were still any bridges left unburnt after Kanye West appeared at a Paris fashion show alongside black conservative commentator Candace Owens wearing a shirt that said “White Lives Matter,” the rap legend effectively torched them in an interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson that was aired Thursday night.

In the sit-down, West said his handlers and “so-called friends” told him to stay away from supporting Donald Trump and that wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat could get him killed. In addition, he said he didn’t know the extent of ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s ties to the Clinton family and that the media and leftist groups like Planned Parenthood were “demonic” and “want to kill us in any way they can.”

West — who officially changed his name to Ye, one of his many rap nicknames, earlier this year — reignited controversy after his appearance in the “White Lives Matter” shirt Monday. According to CBS News, the show was meant to promote his YZY fashion line.

Kanye has made cultural waves since the beginning of his career, but it wasn’t until those waves began leaning right that the legacy media began intensely criticizing West — particularly after his Oval Office visit during the Trump administration, during which he doffed a MAGA cap. The rapper’s rediscovered Christianity and embrace of social conservatism have also made him unpopular with the set that believes Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s hypervulgar “WAP” is the apogee of modern pop culture.

However, it was Trump and the MAGA cap, Kanye said, that began the schism between him and what Carlson called the “industrial deception complex.”

“I think I started to really feel this need to express myself on another level when Trump was running for office and I liked him,” West said.

“And every single person in Hollywood — from my ex-wife to my mother-in-law to my manager at that time, to my so-called friends and handlers around me — told me that if I said I liked Trump that my career would be over, my life would be over.

“They said stuff like, people get killed for wearing a [MAGA] hat like that, they threatened my life,” he continued. “They basically said I would be killed for wearing the hat. I had someone call me last night and said, ‘Anybody wearing a White Lives Matter shirt is going to be green lit.’ And that means, beat them up if they wear it.

Not like West cared: “I’m like, green light me then. God builds warriors in a different way.”







West also said there were plenty of liberal voices whispering in his ear, wanting him to speak for them. This shouldn’t have been surprising, though, since he told Carlson his ex-wife and her family were so close to the Clintons that they were only a “cellphone away.”

The rapper said he was told that his ex-wife and Kris Jenner, his former mother-in-law, called a friend of his “because he had influence inside of the black community” and they wanted that individual to speak out in favor of COVID vaccination.

“I don’t have an opinion on that. I just want to state that that’s a flat statement,” West said. “But it was wild that I didn’t know how close my own wife was to the Clintons. I didn’t know. You know, I didn’t realize it at the time.”

“How close was she to the Clintons?” Carlson asked.

“I mean, cellphone away. Or, like ‘tell Ye to say this’ away. Or, ‘go out and use your platform to push the vaccination’ away,” he said, adding those around him “attempted” to manipulate him.







And, just in case you missed what West was wearing around his neck, that’s an ultrasound of a child in the womb — delivering yet another message the left won’t like to hear.

As The Daily Caller noted, the rapper called out everyone from Silicon Valley social media giants to Planned Parenthood for killing black people.

On the first count, he cited the case of Lizzo — the talented but notably overweight popular singer who recently faced criticism for shedding pounds from fat-positive activists that social media loves.

“Lizzo works with my trainer, a friend of mine, Harley Pasternak. When Lizzo loses 10 pounds and announces it, the bots — that’s a term for, people like, it’s like telemarketer callers, like on Instagram — they attack her for losing weight because the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal when it’s actually unhealthy,” West said.

“Aside the fact whether it’s fashion en vogue, or if someone thinks it’s attractive, to each his own. It’s actually clinically unhealthy. For people to promote that, it’s demonic.”

“They want to kill us in any way they can,” he added. “Planned Parenthood was made by Margaret Sanger, a known [eugenicist], with the KKK and I believe that if we saw ourselves as — if we saw ourselves as a people and not a race, then we would treat our people better.”

Whenever Ye gets political, you can predict the response from the media: He’s had issues with mental illness in the past, guess he’s having them again. Too bad. Kim K. really could have smoothed the edges off of that guy.

Carlson might have put it best: “He has his own ideas, we can say that — creative people tend to,” Tucker said. “That’s why they are artists, not actuaries.”

“But crazy? That was not our conclusion.”

In no way did Kanye seem mentally distressed, nor were his ideas fractured. He spoke calmly, lucidly and candidly. Nothing he said was implausible: The backlash he got for donning a MAGA cap was so intense it’s not unreasonable to think it might have ended in physical violence against him, the Clintons have a pervasive and malign influence in the entertainment industry and have used it for their own ends, and leftists only care about black lives when they can be aborted or vote Democrat, but otherwise can’t be bothered.

If anything, that sounds a lot like sanity to us.

